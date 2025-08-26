Mutual Fund Assets Market Driven by Rising Retail Investor Participation

The global mutual fund assets market size was valued at USD 553.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 936.10 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. The global mutual fund Asset Under Management (AUM) stood at USD 56.2 trillion in 2022.

Diversification remains a key growth driver for the mutual fund market. Mutual funds enable investors to spread their investments across a broad range of assets, including stocks, bonds, and commodities. This diversification helps minimize risks and provides opportunities for stable and consistent returns. The availability of professional fund management further enhances the attractiveness of mutual funds.

For investors lacking the expertise, time, or resources to manage their portfolios, professional fund managers provide valuable support through research, analysis, and strategic decision-making. Their expertise instills investor confidence and boosts participation in mutual funds. Liquidity is another major factor fueling market expansion. Mutual funds allow investors to transact shares at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV) on any business day, offering flexibility and ease of access compared to alternative investment options.

This liquidity feature enables investors to align their investments with financial goals and respond to market changes effectively. Moreover, mutual funds provide simplicity and convenience, making them accessible even to individuals with limited financial knowledge. With modest initial investments, investors can gain exposure to well-managed, diversified portfolios without the need for in-depth market research. This ease of participation contributes significantly to the global adoption of mutual funds.

Nevertheless, the market faces challenges from volatility and investment risks. Mutual funds remain exposed to market fluctuations that can result in losses for investors. In particular, funds concentrated in specific sectors or emerging markets may face higher risks. A diversified investment approach across multiple fund categories and asset classes is recommended to reduce these challenges.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022, with a revenue share of over 30.0%.

By investments, the equity strategy segment led the market in 2022, with more than 26.0% revenue share.

By type, the open-ended segment accounted for more than 82.0% of the market in 2022.

By distribution channel, the direct sales segment held over 35.0% share in 2022.

By investment style, the active segment dominated with a revenue share of more than 71.0%.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 553.80 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 936.10 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.9%

Largest Market: North America (2022)

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape features a mix of large mutual fund companies, asset management firms, and financial institutions. Players compete on fund performance, brand reputation, investment strategies, and customer service. Established firms benefit from a strong track record and diversified offerings, while niche players cater to specialized strategies and unique investor demands.

In July 2023, Franklin Templeton launched the Franklin Sealand China A-shares fund, offering Singapore-based retail investors access to the China A-shares market. The fund focuses on long-term capital appreciation by investing in approximately 35 to 55 Chinese equity securities across multiple sectors and market caps.

Prominent players in the market include:

BlackRock, Inc.

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FMR LLC

State Street Corporation

Morgan Stanley

BNY Mellon Securities Corp.

Amundi US

Goldman Sachs

Franklin Templeton

Conclusion

The mutual fund assets market is poised for substantial growth, supported by diversification benefits, professional management, liquidity, and accessibility. While challenges from market volatility remain, a strategic focus on diversification and balanced portfolios can help mitigate risks. With North America leading in size and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, global mutual fund companies are expected to expand their offerings and strengthen their presence in both developed and developing markets.

