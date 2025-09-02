Methanol Market 2030: Opportunities in Green Manufacturing

Posted on 2025-09-02 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

The global methanol market was valued at USD 38.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 64.14 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increased methanol consumption in the production of dimethyl ether (DME) and methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), which are widely used as alternatives to gasoline.

Moreover, rising investments in construction activities globally, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors of developing regions, are projected to further propel market expansion. Methanol also plays a vital role in biodiesel production, where it reacts with fatty acids or vegetable oils via transesterification in the presence of catalysts such as sulfuric acid. Biodiesel produced through this process is recognized as a clean-burning and renewable fuel alternative to traditional petroleum diesel.

Methanol Market, By Region, 2024 (%)

Methanol manufacturers are increasingly turning to alternative feedstocks like biomass and coal due to the volatility of natural gas prices, concerns regarding energy security, and the drive to minimize environmental impacts associated with conventional methanol production. Coal-to-methanol and biomass-to-methanol conversion processes have gained significant traction, especially in regions abundant in coal or biomass resources. Additionally, the development of renewable methanol production technologies—such as carbon capture and utilization (CCU) and carbon dioxide electrolysis—is part of a broader industry trend toward sustainable methanol manufacturing.

The industrial production of methanol generally involves converting carbon-based feedstocks—including natural gas, coal, or biomass—through chemical reactions. The most common industrial method synthesizes methanol from synthesis gas (syngas), a mixture of hydrogen (H₂) and carbon monoxide (CO), through catalytic processes.

Order a free sample PDF of the Methanol Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Regional Dominance: Asia Pacific led the methanol market in 2024, accounting for 51.2% of the global share. China stands as the largest producer and consumer globally, followed by other Asian countries such as Japan and South Korea. Growing demand for acetic acid, formaldehyde, and DME is fueling the market across the region.
  • Application Segmentation: The formaldehyde segment held the largest market share at 23.5% in 2024. Formaldehyde production typically involves vapor-phase oxidation of methanol with oxygen, often catalyzed by metal oxides. Methanol used for formaldehyde can be derived from multiple feedstocks like coal, biomass, and natural gas, by synthesizing hydrogen and carbon monoxide, which react catalytically.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 38.50 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 64.14 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 9.1%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

  • BASF SE: Operating globally across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East, BASF SE manufactures diverse chemical products including solvents, amines, resins, glues, petrochemicals, thermoplastics, foams, and polymers. The company is organized into six segments: chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agricultural solutions.
  • Methanex Corporation: A major player in the methanol industry, Methanex operates production facilities in New Zealand, Egypt, Canada, Chile, the U.S., and Trinidad. Its extensive global supply chain and well-equipped storage capabilities enable it to supply methanol to industries including plastics, chemicals, paints & coatings, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Players

  • BASF SE
  • Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
  • SABIC
  • Methanex Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.
  • QAFAC (Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited)
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • Zagros Petrochemical Company

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global methanol market is set for robust growth through 2030, fueled by rising demand in fuel additives, biodiesel production, and expanding construction activities, especially in emerging economies. Shifts toward alternative feedstocks like biomass and coal, along with innovations in sustainable production methods, underscore the industry’s response to environmental and energy security concerns. Dominated by Asia Pacific and led by key players such as BASF SE and Methanex Corporation, the methanol market’s evolving landscape points to significant opportunities for expansion and innovation in the coming years.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution