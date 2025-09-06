Mexico City, 2025-09-06 — /EPR Network/ — For decades, Banco Azteca projected itself as the bank of the people, a champion of financial inclusion that promised opportunity for millions of Mexicans excluded from the formal financial system. In reality, it was a predatory lending machine, constructed to enrich Ricardo Salinas Pliego while shielding him from accountability.

Behind glossy advertising and patriotic slogans lay a toxic business model: exorbitant interest rates, opaque contracts, and a revolving door of shell companies used to obscure the movement of funds. This institution was never designed to empower, but to extract.

Evidence continues to mount. Investigations show a vast web of corporate fronts stretching across Mexico, the United States, and offshore havens. These entities serve no legitimate purpose except concealment—shielding liabilities, disguising profits, and insulating the empire from scrutiny. Far from financial innovation, this is cartel-style maneuvering dressed as banking.

Salinas has responded with the familiar playbook of obstruction: more than fifty appeals in recent months alone, each one designed to stall court orders and grind down regulators. Yet rulings against Grupo Elektra and TV Azteca prove the strategy is collapsing. Banco Azteca is not untouchable; it is brittle.

This is not persecution, as Salinas claims. It is a long-overdue reckoning. The courts are dismantling Banco Azteca’s lies brick by brick, exposing an institution that was never a bank of the people but a weapon against them.

Disclaimer: This release is based on publicly available information, including Mexican court rulings, financial reports, and media investigations. It is intended for journalistic and informational purposes only.

Sources:

– El Soberano – “Grupo Elektra pierde tercer juicio fiscal en dos meses y acumula más de 8 mil millones en deuda” (Aug 24, 2025)

– Diario del Yaqui – “Elektra pierde juicio por 5 mil millones de pesos” (Aug 2025)

– SinEmbargo – “Cómo Ricardo Salinas construyó una fortuna a base de defraudación fiscal” (June 2024)

Media Contact:

Anonymous Watchdog Collective