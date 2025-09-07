Best Schools in Bhubaneswar Redefining Potential with CPX Model

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-09-07 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s modern era, education is about nurturing the complete personality of a child. Schools play a pivotal role in shaping this holistic development. Among the best schools in Bhubaneswar, ODM Public School has redefined this approach with its pioneering CPX 360 Degree Learning Model, a breakthrough designed to help students discover their true potential, build strong character, and excel in every sphere of life.

The CPX 360 Degree Learning Model, a revolutionary initiative by ODM Educational Group, is based on a philosophy rooted in the holistic development of students. Built on three pillars—Building Character, Identifying Potential, and Equipping Students for Excellence—the model ensures that learning extends beyond classrooms. It focuses on values such as empathy, integrity, and resilience, while simultaneously fostering leadership skills, academic brilliance, and goal-driven mindsets.

At its core, the CPX model places strong emphasis on exploring every child’s potential. Through structured frameworks, ODM identifies each student’s unique strengths, provides facilities to nurture their talents, and empowers them to set and achieve meaningful goals. With tools such as dynamic goal tracking, parental involvement, and personalised mentorship, CPX guarantees that no child’s capability remains untapped.

Highlighting the vision behind this initiative, Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said: “Education must go beyond classrooms—it must awaken values, inspire purpose, and unlock potential. The CPX Learning Model is our promise to every child and parent that we are not just creating achievers, but extraordinary individuals who can lead with integrity and resilience.”

Adding to this, Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, stated:

“The CPX 360 Degree Learning Model stands as a testimony to our commitment to innovation in education. By blending character building with academic excellence, we are ensuring that every student is equipped to succeed in their career and thrive as global citizens.”

The effectiveness of CPX is best reflected in the voices of its students. Sharing their experience, a senior student remarked:

“Before joining ODM, I often doubted my abilities. Through the CPX Learning Model, I discovered my strength in public speaking and leadership. The constant support, goal tracking, and feedback made me believe in myself, and today I feel more confident about my future.”

With its strong legacy of academic achievements, advanced infrastructure, and now the integration of CPX, ODM Public School has set a new benchmark in residential and day schooling in Odisha. The organisation continues to rank among the best schools in Bhubaneswar, offering students not just education but a platform to become well-rounded individuals ready to face global challenges.