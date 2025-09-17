Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly And Test Services Market gains momentum

In 2022, the global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services market was valued at USD 37.22 billion. Projections indicate it will grow to approximately USD 67.92 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.9% over the period from 2023 to 2030. The expansion of this market is driven by rising demand in consumer electronics, developments in next-generation electric vehicles, and the increasing importance of semiconductor components in industrial automation and smart manufacturing.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region held the largest portion of market revenue, representing 60.2% of the total global share.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 8.5%.

Among the service types, the assembly & packaging segment accounted for a dominant 82.0% share of global revenue in 2022.

By application, the telecommunication segment was the single largest in 2022, contributing 25.2% of revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 37.22 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 67.92 billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 7.9%

Leading region in 2022: Asia Pacific

Fastest growing region: North America

Technological progress in areas such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging fields is pushing demand for advanced packaging technologies. Chips with high performance, multifunctionality, cost-efficiency, and high integration—especially for consumer electronics and wearable devices—are being more and more in demand. In relation to electric vehicles, outsourced services for assembly and testing are being used to enhance battery performance, drive assistance systems, and other critical components. Also, the rise of fabless semiconductor manufacturers is fueling uptake of third-party assembly and test services.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is highly competitive. In 2022, the top five firms — Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co., Ltd.; Powertech Technology Inc.; Siliconware Precision Industries; ASE Technology Holding Co.; and Amkor Technology — together held nearly 70% of the market. Other significant players include King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd., ChipMOS, Chipbond, and UTAC Holdings Ltd. To maintain or improve their competitive positioning, many companies are forming strategic partnerships, launching new service offerings, and expanding facility capacities. Efforts are also focused on filling demand-supply gaps by enhancing offering in both assembly & packaging and testing capabilities.

Key Companies

Some of the prominent organizations operating in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services space are:

Powertech Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd

JCET Group Co., Ltd.

Hana Micron Inc.

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Lingsen Precision Industries, Ltd.

Shenzhen CPET Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

Aehr Test Systems

Conclusion

Overall, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services market is on a strong growth trajectory, underpinned by significant technological trends such as 5G, AI, electric vehicles, and IoT. The dominance of the Asia Pacific region in 2022 reflects established manufacturing infrastructures and investments, while North America is expected to accelerate. The assembly & packaging service type undoubtedly remains the backbone of revenue generation, though testing services are growing in importance as circuits become more complex. With leading firms capturing most of the market share, competition is intense, and strategies based on partnerships, facility expansion, and innovation will likely be key to staying competitive over the coming years.

