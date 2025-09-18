Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Key Players Advance Innovation

The global psoriatic arthritis market size was valued at USD 11.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.91 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is anticipated to be fueled by factors such as the launch of new products, a strong pipeline, rising awareness among patients, and the growing prevalence of the disease.

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic, progressive disorder closely linked to psoriasis. Without timely and adequate treatment, the condition can result in permanent joint damage. While its exact causes remain unclear, studies suggest that approximately 40% of cases are influenced by genetic predisposition.

The disease is often misdiagnosed as rheumatoid arthritis or gout. However, increasing awareness through public and private initiatives is expected to help minimize diagnostic errors and inappropriate treatments. Despite these advances, the high cost of therapies and potential adverse drug effects may restrain market growth.

A major shift in treatment is underway, driven by the precision of biologic therapies and the introduction of biosimilars. Demand for affordable medications with enhanced safety and efficacy profiles is likely to shape future market dynamics positively.

Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and broader insurance coverage across emerging markets are also significant growth enablers. Nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are upgrading healthcare systems, making advanced biologic therapies more accessible. These regions are expected to offer strong growth potential for both international and regional pharmaceutical companies.

Key Market Insights:

North America psoriatic arthritis treatment market dominated globally, holding a 38.7% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. psoriatic arthritis treatment sector is projected to grow notably during the forecast period.

By drug class, biologics led the market with a 49.1% revenue share in 2024.

By type, the prescriptions segment dominated, accounting for 81.1% of revenue in 2024.

By route of administration, injectables held the largest share at 51.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 11.35 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.91 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 9.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The psoriatic arthritis treatment landscape is led by major pharmaceutical players that collectively hold a dominant share and influence industry trends.

Recent Developments:

June 2025: The FDA approved Celltrion’s Steqeyma biosimilar (ustekinumab-stba) in a 45mg/0.5mL single-dose vial for pediatric patients (ages 6–17, <60kg) with plaque psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Approval was based on phase 3 trial data confirming equivalent safety and efficacy.

The FDA approved Celltrion’s Steqeyma biosimilar (ustekinumab-stba) in a 45mg/0.5mL single-dose vial for pediatric patients (ages 6–17, <60kg) with plaque psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. Approval was based on phase 3 trial data confirming equivalent safety and efficacy. May 2025: Biocon Biologics’ partner Yoshindo launched Ustekinumab BS subcutaneous injection in Japan for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis vulgaris, following PMDA’s January 2025 approval of subcutaneous ustekinumab (Bmab 1200).

Key Players:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Conclusion:

The psoriatic arthritis treatment market is poised for strong growth, driven by rising disease prevalence, innovative biologics, and the increasing availability of biosimilars. While high treatment costs and side effects remain challenges, expanding healthcare access and insurance coverage in emerging economies are expected to unlock new opportunities. With ongoing product launches and a robust pipeline, the market is set to witness sustained momentum through 2030.