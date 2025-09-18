Craft Beer Market Growth: The Millennials’ Influence

The global craft beer market was valued at USD 92,185.3 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 178,574.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is largely driven by the increasing consumer preference for unique flavors, as well as the rising popularity of health-conscious options such as low-alcohol and non-alcoholic craft beers.

Drivers of Market Growth

The market is being positively influenced by technological advancements in brewing processes and supply chain innovations, which allow for improved quality, creativity, and scalability of craft beer production. These advancements are enabling brewers to explore a wider range of flavors, ingredients, and designs, appealing especially to a younger and more experimental audience.

The growing popularity of low-ABV craft beers reflects a shift toward health-conscious drinking habits. Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that allow them to enjoy the experience of beer without high alcohol content. Rising disposable income levels are also contributing to increased consumer spending on premium and experience-based products, such as craft beers.

Generational shifts are playing a key role in shaping market dynamics. Millennials and Gen Z are the primary target demographics for craft brewers. These groups are not only more willing to explore new drinking experiences, but also show strong support for local and independent breweries, further fueling the sector’s growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Region: Asia Pacific led the global market with a 31.9% revenue share in 2023. The region’s younger population is driving demand for a broader variety of flavorful beers. Craft brewers in the region are leveraging this trend by introducing diverse beer styles and ingredients that cater to evolving taste preferences.

The on-trade segment dominated the market with a 57.4% share in 2023. This channel includes venues like bars, pubs, clubs, hotels, and restaurants, which offer a social and premium drinking experience. The rise in socializing trends and celebrations in such establishments is significantly boosting demand for craft beers sold through these channels. By Type: The lager segment held the largest market share in 2023. Known for their crisp, refreshing taste and lower alcohol content, lagers are ideal for casual and warm-weather drinking. Craft brewers are innovating with new ingredients and techniques to develop distinctive lager styles, expanding appeal across a wider audience. Additionally, lagers are convenient to produce year-round and maintain their flavor during transportation, adding to their marketability.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 92,185.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 178,574.7 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 9.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several leading players are actively shaping the competitive landscape through product innovation, unique flavor development, and premium branding. Emphasis is placed on distinct packaging and the exploration of a variety of ingredients to enhance product appeal.

The Boston Beer Company stands out as one of the top U.S.-based beer producers, with a strong international presence.

stands out as one of the top U.S.-based beer producers, with a strong international presence. D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. is the oldest brewery in the U.S., offering a diverse range of craft beer products, including lagers, porters, and seasonal beers.

Other notable players include The Gambrinus Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., and Lagunitas Brewing Company, all of which contribute significantly to innovation and variety within the craft beer space.

Key Players

D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. Pottsville

The Boston Beer Company

The Gambrinus Company

Lagunitas Brewing Company

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

New Belgium Brewing Company

DeschutesBrewery

Minhas Brewery

Chimay Beers And Cheeses

Omer Vander Ghinste

Conclusion

The global craft beer market is witnessing strong growth driven by evolving consumer preferences, rising demand for low-alcohol and health-oriented products, and continuous innovation in brewing techniques. With younger generations seeking more personalized, premium, and locally inspired beer experiences, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030.

Asia Pacific’s dominance, combined with the resurgence of on-trade consumption and ongoing product diversification, will continue to shape the competitive dynamics of the industry. As brewers tap into emerging trends and prioritize sustainability, flavor innovation, and authentic branding, the global craft beer market is expected to remain both vibrant and highly competitive.