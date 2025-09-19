Sodium Hypochlorite Market Outlook: A Key Chemical for Clean Future

The global sodium hypochlorite market size was estimated at USD 17,493.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26,271.54 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand from water treatment chemical manufacturers and sanitizer producers worldwide, both of which are expected to remain key factors fueling product adoption.

Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as liquid bleach, is widely used as a disinfectant and bleaching agent. In solution form, it decomposes easily, releasing chlorine, which makes it effective in killing pathogens, including viruses and bacteria. Owing to these properties, sodium hypochlorite finds extensive use as a bleaching agent in industries such as pulp and paper, textiles, and detergents, as well as in household cleaning and sanitation applications.

Public health authorities across Asia have mandated high levels of disinfection in residential complexes, office spaces, outdoor areas, and public facilities using sodium hypochlorite-based products. Typically, a 1% sodium hypochlorite bleach solution contains 3.5% available chlorine, whereas sodium hypochlorite liquid contains about 5% chlorine. The essential role of chlorine in the disinfectant industry continues to support demand growth for sodium hypochlorite across applications.

Key Market Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global sodium hypochlorite market in 2024 with a revenue share of 41.9%.

The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2033.

By application, the cleaning & disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of 48.9% in 2024.

By application, the production of other chemicals is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2025 to 2033.

Market Size & Forecast:

2024 Market Size: USD 17,493.4 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 26,271.54 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Europe: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The sodium hypochlorite market is highly competitive, with both global leaders and emerging players focusing on innovation, product expansion, and sustainability.

Unilever and Tessenderlo Group are among the leading participants. Unilever operates across three key segments—specialty chemicals, performance coatings, and decorative paints—offering products used in aerospace, automotive, packaging, and energy sectors, with a presence in 150 countries.

ICL and Hawkins Inc. are notable emerging players in the market.

PPG Industries, Inc. is another key participant, manufacturing paints, coatings, specialty chemicals, and industrial materials. Operating through its Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments, the company serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, marine, petrochemicals, and construction. PPG has around 156 manufacturing facilities worldwide and markets its products under brands including PPG, Dulux, Sikkens, Glidden, and Comex.

Key Players:

Unilever

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemical Corporation

LANXESS

Chlorotec

Tessenderlo Group

Vynova

Conclusion:

The sodium hypochlorite market is set for steady growth, driven by increasing demand for water treatment, disinfection, and industrial bleaching applications. With regulatory bodies emphasizing public hygiene and rising adoption in chemical manufacturing, the market is expected to remain resilient. Additionally, strong demand in Asia Pacific and Europe positions sodium hypochlorite as a critical chemical for both industrial and public health applications over the forecast period.