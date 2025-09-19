Passenger Information System Market Growth Fueled by Smart Tech

In 2023, the global passenger information system market was valued at USD 29.85 billion. Projections indicate that by 2030 it will reach approximately USD 74.06 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% between 2024 and 2030. Key drivers of this growth include advances in technology, rising demand for real-time travel information, government policies, and growing urbanization.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America accounted for the largest regional share with 41.5%.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Among components, solutions led the market in 2023 in terms of revenue share.

By type, display systems dominated with a 20.6% revenue share in 2023.

Regarding transportation modes, the railway segment held the largest share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 29.85 billion.

Forecast for 2030: USD 74.06 billion.

CAGR from 2024 to 2030: 14.1%.

North America is expected to remain the largest market in 2023 and beyond.

Asia Pacific will grow at the highest rate during the projection period.

Growing use of mobile devices and the internet, paired with travelers’ expectation for real-time information and enhanced connectivity and safety, is contributing to greater demand. Transportation providers are increasingly focusing on user experience in order to attract and retain passengers. Real-time journey updates—arrival times, delays, and service modifications—are now expected. Innovations in AI, IoT, and big data analytics are improving system capabilities, while urbanization and smart city initiatives are pushing investment in infrastructure and in technologies that integrate PIS with ticketing platforms, apps, and traffic management systems.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several leading firms hold major influence in this market. Some of the prominent names include: Acapela Group; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Alstom SA; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Nokia; Siemens Mobility; Thales; and Wabtec Corporation. These companies are pursuing strategic moves such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to offer more advanced passenger information systems, broaden their portfolios, and improve service offerings.

Key Companies List

Acapela Group

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Alstom SA

Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nokia

Siemens Mobility

Thales

Wabtec Corporation

Conclusion

The passenger information system market is set for strong expansion through 2030, underpinned by technological innovation, urbanization, and evolving traveler expectations. While North America currently leads, the Asia Pacific region is poised to grow most briskly. Display systems and comprehensive solution components dominate the market today, and service offerings, mobile applications, and real-time integration are emerging as key areas of investment. Major established companies are strengthening their positions through collaboration and new product development. Overall, the market outlook is robust, with significant opportunities for providers that can deliver reliable, integrated, and user-centric systems.

