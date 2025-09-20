EGT to Present its Blockchain-Powered Sustainable Food Ecosystem at Token2049 Singapore and Korea Blockchain Week

Singapore, 2025-09-20 — /EPR Network/ — EGT (Eco Green Token), a company dedicated to building a more transparent and sustainable food system, announced today its participation in two of Asia’s premier blockchain events: Token2049 Singapore and Korea Blockchain Week. This strategic tour is designed to introduce EGT’s innovative platform to a global audience of investors, media, and industry leaders.

The EGT ecosystem harnesses the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) to address critical challenges in the food supply chain. Through a network of sensors and robotics, EGT provides an immutable, farm-to-fork record for every food product. This digital trail gives consumers unprecedented insight into their food’s journey, empowering them to make informed choices about its origin, quality, and environmental impact.

“The demand for healthier and more transparent food is a massive global trend, and we see immense potential in the Asian market,” said Michael Menghetti, EGT Co-Founder. “Our presence at these influential conferences is a crucial step in forging the partnerships and attracting the investment necessary to scale our solution and accelerate our mission.”

EGT’s mobile application is a core component of its strategy, fostering a community marketplace where users can engage with the platform and earn EGT tokens for their participation. This model aligns with the rapidly expanding healthy and organic food market by rewarding a global community committed to a more ethical food system.

EGT’s team, a unique blend of experts in agriculture, biotech, blockchain, and AI, is poised to drive this global shift. The company is actively targeting markets in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, where consumer appetite for sustainable food and a readiness to embrace new technology are on the rise.

EGT is a featured ‘Startup Partner’ at VCC Demo Day (Token2049 Singapore Edition) and will be presenting at the private VC-investor yacht event preceding Token2049. EGT invites all interested investors and partners to connect with them during their tour.

About EGT:

EGT is a blockchain and AI-powered ecosystem committed to creating a fairer and more sustainable food system. By connecting producers and consumers with unparalleled transparency, EGT empowers individuals to make informed choices about what they eat while rewarding community engagement. The company’s technology ensures full traceability from farm to fork, contributing to a healthier planet and healthier communities.

