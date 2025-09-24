Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Growth Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Care

The pediatric home healthcare market worldwide was valued at around USD 35.6 billion in 2022. Projections indicate it will grow to approximately USD 65.1 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.86% during 2023–2030. Technology plays a key role, enabling enhanced medical assistance and continuous in-home care for children with medical complexities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, exceeding 35%, largely owing to increased awareness of home-based medical services for children.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Looking at service types, the rehabilitation therapy services segment dominated in 2022, capturing around 60.4% of total revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2022: USD 35.6 billion.

Forecast for 2030: USD 65.1 billion.

Anticipated CAGR from 2023 through 2030: 7.86%.

Regionally, North America remains the largest market as of 2022. Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest growing region.

Several underlying forces are contributing to this expansion: a rise in the number of children born prematurely or suffering from chronic or complex medical conditions (respiratory disorders, neurological or cardiac issues); increasing availability of medical equipment and assistive devices such as ventilators, CPAP machines, apnea monitors, and nebulizers; improved survival rates of neonates; and favorable insurance policy changes boosting coverage for pediatric home care.

Furthermore, pediatric home healthcare reduces hospital stays and helps limit disease transmission (as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic) by delivering care in home settings. Policies like Medicaid in the U.S., which cover essential services such as nursing, hospice, and personal care assistance, also support market growth. Private insurers are also contributing. Innovations in care delivery and assistive technology enhance quality of life for children with special healthcare needs, while easing financial burdens on families and healthcare systems.

Order a free sample PDF of the Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in this market are using strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expanding geographical reach, and broadening service portfolios to strengthen their competitive positions. Examples include acquisitions among pediatric nursing service providers and medical equipment suppliers, which help firms broaden their offerings and increase efficiency of care.

Some of the leading companies in the global pediatric home healthcare market are:

Key Companies List

Pediatric Home Healthcare, LLC

Aveanna Healthcare, LLC

BAYADA Home Health Care

Tendercare Home Health

BrightStar Care

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

New England Home Health Services

EnViva Paediatric Care

Interim HealthCare, Inc.

eKidzCare

Conclusion

The pediatric home healthcare market is clearly on a strong upward trajectory, supported by rising incidence of chronic medical conditions in children, growing demand for rehabilitation therapies, and favorable insurance landscapes. With North America currently leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as a rapidly growing region, service providers that invest in technology, expand service scope, or enhance accessibility stand to gain substantially. Continued improvements in home-based medical care and broader coverage will likely define the market’s evolution through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.