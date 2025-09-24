Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Market 2030: Cost-Cutting with CMOs

The global dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing trend of outsourcing, rising demand for dental implants and prosthetics due to the growing prevalence of dental disorders, and the complex nature of manufacturing these medical devices.

Key growth drivers include access to advanced manufacturing technologies, cost-efficiency, and the expanding presence of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). The high growth rate is also attributed to rising pressure on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to lower production costs and reduce product time-to-market. In addition, broader factors such as the increasing edentulous population and the rise in minimally invasive dental procedures are fueling demand for implants and prosthetics globally.

Amid declining profit margins, medical device companies are seeking to cut costs and limit fixed expenditures. Many are turning to contract manufacturing to address challenges such as labor shortages, lack of technical expertise, and rising complexity in device production. OEMs increasingly prefer manufacturing partners with robust capabilities that can bridge technology gaps, support faster innovation cycles, and handle the demands of a globalized supply chain.

Digital dentistry has significantly advanced the dental implants and prosthetics sector. Technologies such as computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM), 3D printing, and guided implant surgery have fueled innovation and streamlined workflows. For instance, in November 2022, ZimVie Inc. launched the TSX Implant in the U.S., specifically designed for immediate extraction and loading protocols. These implants offer better placement predictability, improved long-term osseointegration, and stability for dental prosthetics, further driving market adoption.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America was the leading regional market in 2023, accounting for 36.4% of the global revenue share.

Within North America, the U.S. is projected to maintain the largest market share.

By end use, dentistry companies held the highest revenue share in 2023.

By product, dental prosthetics led the market, contributing 60.7% of global revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 1.30 Billion

USD 1.30 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.27 Billion

USD 2.27 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.3%

8.3% Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Key Companies & Strategic Insights:

Leading companies in the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing space are employing various strategies such as product development, capacity expansion, mergers, partnerships, and vertical integration to strengthen their market position.

Examples of major players:

Elos Medtech AB is a global contract manufacturer specializing in dental implant components and medical devices. Its offerings span supply chain services, design transfer, production quality assurance, series production, packaging, sterilization, and ongoing cost optimization.

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp focuses on small parts production and micro-machining for dental OEMs, with scalable manufacturing and stringent FDA-compliant quality systems.

Notable emerging participants include:

Halder GmbH , a MedTech contract manufacturer with a strong presence in the DACH region, focusing on dental manufacturing.

, a MedTech contract manufacturer with a strong presence in the DACH region, focusing on dental manufacturing. Micron Products INC., offering orthopedic and dental implant solutions with FDA and ISO 13485 certifications, covering machining, porous coating, sterilization, and finishing services.

Key Companies in the Market:

Elos Medtech AB

BIOPLATE

Halder GmbH

Micron Products INC.

Cendres+Métaux Medtech

YOMURA

ARCH Medical Solutions Corp

Tectri SA

Wesley Coe Ltd

SteriPackGroup

Conclusion:

The global market for dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing is on a strong upward trajectory, fueled by the increasing complexity of device manufacturing, pressure on OEMs to reduce costs, and the growing adoption of digital dentistry technologies. The rise in edentulism, demand for minimally invasive dental procedures, and evolving patient expectations further amplify the need for high-quality, outsourced manufacturing solutions. With a projected CAGR of 8.3%, the market is set to grow significantly through 2030, with North America leading the way and innovation from contract manufacturers continuing to shape the competitive landscape.