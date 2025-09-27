Deshengxin Celebrates Over Two Decades of Innovation in Cleanroom and Safety Equipment Manufacturing

With over 20 years of expertise in purification equipment, the company offers full industry chain production and customized solutions.

Posted on 2025-09-27 by in Industrial, International Trade, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

中国江苏 – [2025年9月12日* – 吴江市德盛信净化设备有限公司是洁净室和工业安全领域的领先制造商，拥有超过20年的专业经验。公司致力于提供高品质、定制化的空气净化设备和安全存储解决方案，并拥有完整的内部生产能力。

公司广泛的产品组合主题了对受控环境和工作场所安全关键的各种设备，包括 风淋室、FFU、EFU、BFU、初级过滤器（初级、中级、HEPA、ULPA）、洁净工作台、称重亭、洁净棚、卷帘过滤器和通风窗

德盛信除净化系列安全柜外，还提供 工业安全柜、有毒有害物质安全柜、化学品安全柜、油桶安全柜、室内气瓶安全柜、锂电池充电柜、设备安全柜、废液储存柜、防火安全柜、智能化学试剂分类安全柜等。

德盛鑫的关键优势在于其 集成的供应链。公司掌控整个制造流程，从生产完全自主研发的风扇、开发母版控制系统到最终组装。这种垂直整合的供应链位于近 3万平方米的现代化工业厂房内，保证了严格的质量控制，显着提高了成本效率，并保证了处理大批量订单和高度定制化客户需求的能力。

“我们在风扇和电子控制器等核心部件方面拥有丰富的内部专业知识，这让我们不仅仅是一家设备合作商，更是客户的解决方案合作伙伴，”公司上游表示。“这一基础使我们能够为制药、电子、生物技术、新能源和各个工业领域最严格要求的应用提供可靠的定制解决方案。”

德盛鑫的工程师直接与客户合作开发满足特定空间、操作和监管要求的定制产品。

关于吴江市德盛信净化设备有限公司。
吴江市德盛信成立于20多年前，专注于净化室空气净化设备和工业安全仓储解决方案的研发和制造。公司秉承质量和创新的理念，服务于全球客户，凭借其广泛的现代化生产基地，提供标准产品和完全定制化的产品。

媒体联系人：
公司名称：吴江市德盛鑫净化设备有限公司
邮箱：nancy@shdsx.com
电话：86-13646258112
网站：https://www.ffufan.com

