AAEON’s Intelli i14 Edge Blends Intel Core i9 Processing with NVIDIA RTX Power in a Compact AI Vision System

Taipei, Taiwan , 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading producer of advanced developer boards and Mini PCs, has released the Intelli i14 Edge, a Compact AI Vision System powered by the Intel® Core™ i9 processor 14900T with a choice of either an NVIDIA RTX™ A2000 or NVIDIA® RTX™ A4500 MXM module. A fresh take on UP’s Mini PC range, which has typically been made up of compact, system-level versions of its award-winning embedded developer boards, the Intelli i14 Edge represents a unique offering from the brand.

The Intelli i14 Edge’s default CPU offers 24 cores and 32 threads, while its integrated MXM module grants up to 5,888 CUDA and 184 Tensor cores via NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture, depending on the SKU. It is clear from this first glance that the system is positioned for use beyond standard industrial automation applications, with the company highlighting AMR, embedded workstation, in-vehicle, and robotics applications as potential markets for the product.

Of particular note, the inclusion of either an integrated NVIDIA RTX™ A2000 or NVIDIA® RTX™ A4500 MXM module may provide a benefit to users seeking a platform capable of hosting small LLMs and VLMs, marking a substantial improvement on how embedded workstation solutions undertake predictive maintenance and quality inspection tasks.

The new offering’s potential in such spaces is further illustrated by its I/O, which includes a total of six USB interfaces consisting of five Type-A ports offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 and one Type-C port for USB 3.2 Gen 2 speed. The system also provides two LAN ports running at both 2.5GbE and 1GbE, which provide versatility with respect to both wired networking and the installation of peripheral devices such as cameras, LiDAR and IMU sensors, and industrial I/O hubs.

Notable considering its relatively modest 205mm x 190mm x 70mm size is the Intelli i14 Edge’s expansion options. Two M.2 2280 M-Key slots allow for the installation of NVMe storage modules, granting fast read/write speeds and real-time access to large datasets, required for the high-performance applications the system is designed for. further expansion can be found in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth modules, adding to the network connectivity offered by the system’s LAN ports.

For detailed specifications and information about the Intelli i14 Edge, please visit the official product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.

About AAEON

