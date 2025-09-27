Krify’s Next-Gen Classifieds Platform Makes Local Buying and Selling Smarter

Kakinada, India, 2025-09-27 — /EPR Network/ — Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a global digital transformation company, has announced the launch of its next-generation Classifieds Platform, designed to make local buying and selling faster, safer, and more efficient. With dedicated Android, iOS, and web support, the solution is built to connect communities and empower businesses in the digital economy.

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers expect speed and simplicity when trading goods and services. Krify’s Classifieds solution delivers exactly that by combining intuitive design with smart technology.

Key Features for Buyers and Sellers

Quick Listings : Post items for sale in just a few steps with photos, descriptions, and categories.



Location-Based Discovery : Find products and services near you with integrated GPS and map-based search.



Real-Time Chat : Direct messaging enables instant communication between buyers and sellers.



Wishlist & Alerts : Users can track favorite items and get notifications for new listings.



Advanced Admin Capabilities

Content Management : Review and approve listings to maintain quality.



User Management : Streamlined onboarding and support for individuals and businesses.



Analytics Dashboard : Track trends, user behavior, and market insights.



Monetization Tools : Options for premium listings, featured ads, and business promotions.



“With our Classifieds platform, we’re creating more than just a marketplace,” said Krishna Reddy, Founder & CEO of Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. “We’re building a trusted digital ecosystem where local communities can thrive and businesses can scale.”

The platform caters to both individual users and SMEs, helping them connect seamlessly with their audiences while enabling administrators to manage growth effectively.

About Krify

Krify Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global digital solutions provider with over 20 years of expertise in building scalable platforms across eCommerce, real estate, healthcare, logistics, and social networking. Headquartered in India, with delivery centers in the UK and USA, Krify continues to drive innovation with AI-powered and domain-specific solutions.

www.krify.co

info@krify.com

India | UK | USA

+91 73822 11111