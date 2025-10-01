Pipeline Integrity Management Market Expands with Rising Oil Demand

In 2024, the global pipeline integrity management market reached an estimated USD 2.27 billion. By 2030, it is forecast to grow to USD 2.98 billion, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% over the 2025–2030 period. The market expansion is being driven by escalating demand for petroleum products—LPG, LNG, petrol, diesel—alongside increasing focus on the reliability and safety of pipeline infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Regional dominance and shares:

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, capturing about 39.9% of global market revenue. The United States leads within the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period.

By location segment:

Onshore pipelines represented the majority share in 2024, generating over 64.5% of revenue. Offshore pipelines, however, are expected to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the upcoming years due to harsher operating conditions, such as deep waters and corrosive environments, that require more advanced integrity solutions.

By service segment:

Inspection services held a dominant share in 2024 (over 60.0%), reflecting strong demand for risk detection, compliance, and assessment of damage and wear. Cleaning services are predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR among service types in the forecast window. Repairs & refurbishment will also see considerable growth as operators work to extend pipeline lifespans and meet regulatory or safety standards.

Market dynamics and forecasts:

The projected growth from USD 2.27 billion in 2024 to USD 2.98 billion by 2030 (CAGR 4.7%) is enabled by several forces. Expansion of oil & gas infrastructure, greater regulatory pressure, and higher safety expectations are prompting more investment in integrity management. Adoption of advanced technologies—Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), digital twin models, predictive analytics, real-time monitoring—and innovations like smart pigging and improved leak detection are elevating capabilities. High initial costs and implementation complexity remain barriers especially for smaller and mid-sized firms.

Regulatory and environmental pressures:

Increased environmental regulations and stricter standards are pushing the market to offer solutions that help operators comply. There is also growing interest in technologies able to endure harsh environmental conditions offshore or in remote terrain.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is moderately concentrated. Major players are focusing on innovation, acquisition, and enhancing service breadth:

For example, Baker Hughes acquired Quest Integrity (a subsidiary of Team, Inc.) which included its Furnace Tube Inspection and Invista technologies.

Honeywell introduced an AI-based Gas Cloud Imaging system to detect dangerous gas leaks in real time.

Applus+ deployed its ultrasonic in-line inspection tool (DTI Trekscan) in El Salvador to assess corrosion and deformation in pipelines.

These moves illustrate how leading companies are strengthening their technological capability, service offerings, and geographic reach.

Key Companies List

The leading companies in the pipeline integrity management space, which together hold the largest market shares and help define trend trajectories, include:

Applus+

Baker Hughes Company

Emerson Electric Co.

IKM Gruppen AS

Lin Scan

NDT Global

Rosen Group

Schneider Electric Group

SGS S.A.

D. Williamson, Inc.

Conclusion

In summary, the pipeline integrity management market is set for steady growth through to 2030, rising from USD 2.27 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 3.0 billion. The market is driven by strong demand for inspection, maintenance, and safety services, particularly in regions with large or aging oil & gas infrastructure. Onshore segments dominate today, but offshore and cleaning services are emerging as high-growth areas. Technology innovation and regulatory pressures are shaping much of the market evolution. While financial and technical barriers exist—especially for smaller players—leaders are investing aggressively in capabilities to meet rising demand.

