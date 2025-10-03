DPP’s website wins Excellence Award from International Economic Development Council

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — A Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP) website has received a 2025 Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The annual IEDC awards honor work by economic development organizations, government entities, initiatives and programs that represent consistent, exemplary performance in the profession. DPP was one of 125 organizations from Australia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, the United States and Puerto Rico to win awards across 26 categories and four population divisions this year.

ChooseDelaware.com earned a Bronze Award in the General Purpose Website category for organizations serving a population greater than 500,000. Judges praised the site for its “clean,” “easy to navigate” design and appreciated its “very open invitation to go deeper into the site or with the staff.” They also felt that the site provides “a wealth of information” about what Delaware offers and succeeds in “communicating Delaware’s strengths” and “telling a great story for Delaware” while “paying attention to inclusivity and audience experience.”

As the nonprofit public/private organization that leads Delaware’s statewide economic development efforts, DPP works to attract, grow and retain businesses; build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. Collaborating with partners throughout the state since its creation in 2017, DPP has supported 81 location and expansion projects that account for more than $3.56 billion in projected capital investment and more than 11,000 new and retained jobs.

DPP’s ChooseDelaware.com website serves as the state’s flagship digital platform for business attraction, expansion and retention. Launched as a comprehensive economic development tool, it was built to showcase Delaware’s competitive advantages with clarity, accessibility and strategic focus while keeping the specific needs of users such as site selectors, corporate executives and entrepreneurs in mind.

“DPP is leading the field of excellence in economic development with ChooseDelaware.com,” said Nathan Ohle, IEDC President and CEO. “IEDC is honored to present this award to the DPP staff to celebrate both their leadership and innovation in the field.”

Charles A. Madden, Director of Existing Business Engagement, accepted the award from Ohle on behalf of the DPP Team during the 2025 IEDC Annual Conference in Detroit on September 15. DPP previously won Excellence in Economic Development Awards in the categories of Paid Advertising Campaign (Silver, 2020); Special Event (Gold, 2021); Special Purpose Website (Silver, 2022); and Entrepreneurship, (Bronze, 2022).