AAEON’s UP Brand Joins Forces with TechNexion to Bring Seamless MIPI Camera Integration to its UP Squared Pro Series

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON’s UP brand, a leading designer and manufacturer of industrial development boards, has announced a strategic partnership with innovative MIPI camera provider TechNexion in a bid to bring innovative embedded vision solutions to market. This collaboration will leverage the expertise of both companies to provide customers with the latest cutting-edge technologies.

AAEON’s UP brand has confirmed that as a result of the partnership, its UP Squared Pro 7000 and UP Squared Pro TWL platforms are plug-and-play compatible with TechNexion’s full family of TEVS MIPI CSI-2 cameras. Moreover, UP’s MIPI-CSI Camera RPI Converter Kit removes the need for the development of addition drivers to achieve compatibility with the cameras, while UP and TechNexion have also released a step-by-step guide to simplify setup and installation for developers.

The partnership’s primary objective is to make it easier and simpler to utilize the high-performance imaging capabilities of TechNexion’s broad selection of sensors, supported by an universal single driver and advanced software SDK covering the whole product family of embedded vision sensors which range from 1MP to 20MP with various view angles and shutter types, on the upcoming UP AI Dev Kit series.

AAEON has stated that the primary markets for this new line of development kits include smart surveillance, robotics, and industrial automation, all of which stand to benefit from compatible, scalable high-performance cameras.

“By bringing TechNexion camera support to UP Edge platforms, engineers can quickly build proof-of-concept embedded vision applications. A full family of camera sensors ranging from 1 to 20 MP with rolling and global shutter is supported by a single unified driver and software SDK. With control over streaming settings in C++ or Python, developers can simplify integration and shorten the path to market.” Said Marcel vandenHeuvel, CEO of TechNexion.

The UP Squared Pro 7000 and UP Squared Pro TWL are now available via the UP Shop. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit their respective product pages or contact your AAEON representative.

About UP

UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015, which since its inception has strived to produce developer platforms for all, becoming one of the developer community’s most trustworthy and innovative brands. UP is committed to providing professional developer platforms to help its customers accelerate and bridge the gap between initial concept and mass production for professional developers.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.