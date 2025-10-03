Alpha Coach Crosses 800 Gyms and 6,000 Verified Coaches Listed on Platform

Mumbai, India, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Alpha Coach, one of India’s fastest-growing fitness-tech platforms, today announced a significant milestone: the listing of over 800 gyms and 6,000 verified fitness coaches on its platform.

This achievement underscores Alpha Coach’s commitment to connecting fitness enthusiasts with trusted gyms, certified trainers, and wellness professionals across the country. By focusing on reliability, transparency, and safety, Alpha Coach continues to bridge the gap between users searching for quality fitness services and professionals looking to expand their reach.

Why This Milestone Matters

India’s fitness industry has been evolving rapidly. Gyms, boutique studios, and online coaching services have sprung up in every major city, yet one big challenge persists: how do people know which coaches and gyms to trust?

Alpha Coach addresses this head-on. Every coach on the platform is verified, reviewed, and checked for quality. Every gym listing is detailed, with options spanning traditional fitness centres, boutique studios, functional training facilities, and wellness hubs.

By reaching 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms, the platform is building a network that puts trust at the centre of fitness. This makes it easier for users to choose confidently, knowing they’re getting genuine expertise and safe, reliable facilities.

Key Highlights of the Platform

1. Verified and Reviewed Coaches

Alpha Coach ensures every listed professional is vetted for certification and experience. This gives users confidence that they’re receiving expert guidance, not just generic advice.

2.Diverse Gym Listings

The platform covers a wide range of gyms, from large fitness chains to boutique studios offering Pilates, CrossFit, and functional training, to wellness centres focused on holistic health.

3.User-Friendly Features

Users can search for gyms or coaches based on location, filters, and experience levels, making discovery quick and transparent. Whether someone is looking for a personal trainer in Delhi or a boutique fitness studio in Bangalore, the process is seamless.

4.Reliability and Safety First

With fitness scams and uncertified trainers on the rise, Alpha Coach’s verification system brings much-needed accountability into the ecosystem.

The Bigger Picture: What It Means for Users

For the everyday user, this milestone is more than just numbers. It means:

Better access to quality coaching: Instead of relying on guesswork or social media recommendations, users can find certified professionals tailored to their needs.

1. Convenience: With over 800 gyms listed, it’s easier to discover facilities nearby that match one’s fitness style, be it strength training, yoga, or boutique workouts.

2. Transparency: Reviews and ratings give a clear picture before committing time and money.

3. Safety and trust: With verification as the foundation, users avoid the risk of unqualified trainers or poorly maintained gyms.

What It Means for Coaches and Gyms

For fitness professionals and gym owners, the growth of Alpha Coach is equally significant.

1. Visibility and Reach: Being listed on the platform means reaching thousands of potential clients actively searching for services.

2. Credibility: Verification signals professionalism and builds trust with new clients.

3. Growth Opportunities: From boutique studios to independent trainers, Alpha Coach provides tools to showcase expertise, attract clients, and scale faster.

“As we cross 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms on the platform, our mission remains the same: to build India’s most trusted fitness ecosystem,” said Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach. “This milestone reflects not just growth in numbers but the trust we’re building between users and professionals. Fitness in India needs more reliability, and we’re proud to lead that change.”

The Road Ahead

This milestone is just one step in Alpha Coach’s larger vision of transforming how India experiences fitness. The platform aims to:

1. Expand listings to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making verified fitness services accessible beyond metros.

2. Enhance digital tools for both coaches and users, including smarter search filters and integration with nutrition tracking.

3. Build deeper partnerships with gyms and corporate wellness programs to bring structured fitness to wider audiences.

Ready to explore? Discover verified fitness coaches and gyms today on https://www.alphacoach.app/marketplace/coaches. Whether you’re starting your journey, hitting a plateau, or looking for specialised guidance, Alpha Coach makes it easier to connect with trusted professionals and reliable gyms across India.

About Alpha Coach

Alpha Coach is a next-generation fitness-tech platform committed to personalised coaching, AI-powered nutrition, and smart digital tools for healthier lifestyles. By combining expertise with technology, Alpha Coach helps users build sustainable fitness habits while giving professionals the tools to grow their reach. With 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms already on the platform, Alpha Coach continues its mission to make fitness in India more accessible, transparent, and trustworthy.