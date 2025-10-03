Home Infusion Therapy Market 2030: Cost-Effectiveness Redefining Care

The global home infusion therapy market was valued at USD 38.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 61.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2030. Home infusion therapy involves administering treatments, medications, or fluids directly into a patient’s bloodstream through intravenous (IV) infusion, typically delivered in the comfort and convenience of the patient’s home.

Several factors contribute to the market’s growth, including an increasing geriatric population with reduced mobility, a growing preference for home-based care, and rapid technological advancements. Infusion therapy, which includes essential services such as IV therapy and IV hydration therapy, is vital for treating conditions like immune deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure, where oral medication is inadequate. The rising demand for long-term treatment options is driving the adoption of home infusion therapy as a cost-effective alternative to hospital care. These therapies improve accessibility and provide personalized medical solutions without the need for hospital visits.

Cost-effectiveness is a major driver for home infusion therapy adoption worldwide. Providing IV treatments outside hospitals significantly reduces expenses related to inpatient care, including hospital admissions, re-admissions, and prolonged stays. This approach not only lowers direct treatment costs but also reduces overhead and staffing expenses. For example, according to the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA), the daily cost of home infusion therapy ranges from approximately USD 122 to USD 225, whereas inpatient care costs between USD 586 and USD 798 per day, depending on the therapy.

The rising population of baby boomers suffering from mobility-related conditions such as paralysis, osteoarthritis, and diabetes is expected to further fuel demand for home infusion therapy. Additionally, efforts to reduce inpatient stays are poised to support market expansion. Continuous subcutaneous (SC) apomorphine infusion is an effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD), with multiple drug formulations available for subcutaneous delivery. Given the increasing prevalence of PD—nearly 90,000 new diagnoses annually in the U.S., with an estimated 1.2 million people expected to be living with PD by 2030 (according to the Parkinson’s Foundation 2022 update)—demand for subcutaneous infusion therapies is growing substantially.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Dominance: North America led the market in 2024, holding a revenue share of 56.6%. This leadership is driven by significant R&D activities and the adoption of advanced infusion pump technologies. The growing need for long-term therapies for chronic conditions and the shift toward home-based care due to lower costs and improved patient mobility are key factors propelling regional growth.

The services segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 72.4% of global revenue. This is largely due to increased demand for clinical interventions such as anti-infective therapy, parenteral nutrition, chemotherapy, hydration therapy, and pain management delivered at home. Rising chronic disease prevalence, escalating healthcare costs, and a move toward value-based care models that emphasize patient convenience and cost reduction support this segment’s dominance. By Application: Anti-infective therapies accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The widespread use of antifungal and antibiotic drugs via home infusion, which also reduces patient exposure to hospital-acquired infections, contributes to the segment’s prominence.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 38.66 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 61.72 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the home infusion therapy market include Option Care Health, Inc., Baxter, and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Baxter is a global healthcare leader providing a broad range of medical products, therapies, and technologies. Founded in the 1930s, Baxter has become a prominent player offering innovative solutions in renal care, medication delivery, pharmaceuticals, and other therapeutic areas.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a worldwide medical technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of medical devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. BD focuses on improving healthcare outcomes through solutions in medication management, infection prevention, diagnostics, and biosciences.

Key Players

Baxter

B. Braun SE

BD

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

JMS Co. Ltd.

Option Care Health, Inc.

CareCentrix, Inc.

Coram LLC.

PharMerica Corporation

Moog Inc.

Amedisys, Inc.

Conclusion

The global home infusion therapy market is poised for strong growth driven by the increasing elderly population, technological advancements, and a shift toward cost-effective home healthcare solutions. Its ability to provide long-term, personalized treatments outside hospital settings offers significant cost savings and enhances patient quality of life. North America’s leadership reflects regional investments in R&D and technology adoption, while rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as Parkinson’s disease further boosts demand. As healthcare systems worldwide continue to prioritize patient-centric and value-based care, home infusion therapy will play an increasingly critical role in delivering efficient and accessible medical treatment.