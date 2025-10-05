Crownline Unveils DK 149: The Sleek 3-in-1 Travel Trio Kit for Smart, Space Saving Packing

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-10-5 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, a leading name in consumer electronics, is pleased to introduce the DK 149 Travel Trio Kit, a streamlined solution for today’s mobile lifestyle. Combining a kettle, an iron, and a hair dryer in one compact set, this clever kit makes packing for travel easier and more efficient than ever before.

A Trio Designed for the Traveller

All-in-One Convenience: The DK 149 kit combines a stainless-steel kettle, a travel-size hair dryer, and a built-in steam iron into one carry-on-friendly unit, making it a convenient three-in-one essential.

Ideal Power & Performance:

The kettle operates at 600 Watts (220- 240V), perfect for boiling water quickly.

The hair dryer delivers 1100- 1200 Watts across a wide voltage band (115- 230V), so it adapts to different countries.

The built-in iron runs at 100 200 Watts with similarly versatile voltage ratings (115- 230V) for lightweight fabric touch-ups.

Designed With Travel in Mind

Compact & Portable: The hair dryer folds flat for convenient packing; the kettle features a wide spout and a flip-top cover for easy pouring and cleaning.

Safe & Simple to Use: Broad handles make carrying easier even when full; materials and design crafted for comfort and reliability on the go.

Why the DK 149 Stands Out

With increasing demand for versatile travel gadgets, Crownline’s DK 149 Travel Trio addresses common packing pain points, multiple plug adapters, limited space, and juggling separate devices. Passengers, hotel guests, photo shooters, business travellers, and frequent flyers who want to travel smarter (not loaded) will appreciate the thoughtful integration of three appliances in one practical kit.

Availability

The DK 149 Travel Trio Kit is now available for purchase through Crownline’s website and select retail partners across the UAE. For pricing, bundle offers, and warranty details, please visit https://www.crownline.ae/.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae