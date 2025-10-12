Architectural Portfolio Writing AACA – CDRAustralia.Org

Sydney, Australia, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Candidates who want to get registered as architects with a state or territory architects registration board in Australia need to have an accredited architectural qualification or have the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia AACA’s overseas qualification assessment before sitting the Architectural Practice Examination (APE). AACA conducts a qualification assessment in two stages to determine whether an applicant’s overseas academic qualification compares with a present Australian accredited qualification in architecture or not. If the applicants’ qualification is deemed comparable, they are eligible to undertake the architectural practice examination. So, Architectural Portfolio Writing AACA is significant for those who get registered with AACA.

You need to meet the eligibility criteria to apply for the AACA Skill Assessment. You should have five years of full-time equivalent architectural qualification awarded by an institute outside Australia, or have been awarded a qualification that allows a degree holder to proceed to registration as an architect in the country of the awarding institution. Applicants must possess evidence of at least six months of relevant experience. You should have proficiency in the English language. Applicants may reside in Australia and overseas. So, a candidate must cater to the above-mentioned qualifications and experience.

