Face Tours Launches New Line of Private and Sustainable Excursions Across Morocco

Face Tours, a leading Moroccan travel agency, proudly announces the launch of a new collection of private and sustainable excursions designed to connect travelers with Morocco’s authentic culture, nature, and traditions. The new tours include luxury transport, certified local guides, 24/7 assistance, and eco-friendly experiences, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible and community-based tourism.

Casablanca, Morocco, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Face Tours Morocco, a leading travel agency based in Agadir, proudly announces the expansion of its private and sustainable excursions throughout Morocco. Founded and directed by Anaam Yachou, the company has become one of Morocco’s most trusted names in tourism, offering travelers authentic and comfortable journeys across the country’s most fascinating destinations. This new collection of tours reflects Face Tours Morocco’s commitment to excellence, sustainability, and cultural connection — values that have defined its reputation for over a decade.

Each itinerary is carefully designed to offer a complete Moroccan experience, blending historical exploration, cultural immersion, and natural beauty. Travelers can visit imperial cities such as Marrakech, Fez, Rabat, and Casablanca; explore the Atlas Mountains and Berber villages; and experience the magic of the Sahara Desert with luxury camp stays and camel treks under the stars. Every journey is private and customizable, allowing guests to travel at their own pace with professional, multilingual guides and modern, air-conditioned vehicles ensuring comfort and safety.

Beyond sightseeing, Face Tours Morocco emphasizes sustainable and responsible tourism. The company partners with local cooperatives, artisans, and eco-friendly hotels to ensure that tourism benefits the communities it touches. Travelers have the chance to learn traditional crafts, taste Moroccan cuisine through cooking classes, and support local economies while discovering the country’s rich traditions and hospitality.

“At Face Tours Morocco, our mission is to create meaningful connections between travelers and Morocco’s authentic culture,” says Anaam Yachou, Founder and Director. “We focus on comfort, quality, and sustainability to make every trip unforgettable while preserving the beauty of our country for future generations.”

Face Tours Morocco continues to innovate in the travel industry with a strong online presence, responsive customer service, and 24/7 support for clients worldwide. Bookings are available through the official websites www.facetours.ma and www.moroccoshoreexcursions.com

, where travelers can explore detailed itineraries and request customized experiences tailored to their interests.

About Facetours

Face Tours is a licensed travel agency based in Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech, Fez, Tangier, Ouarzazate, and Rabat, Morocco. As a leading incoming tour operator, we are the ideal partner for travelers and agencies seeking authentic, comfortable, and personalized experiences across the Kingdom of Morocco.