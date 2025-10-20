Bond Rees Expands Internationally with New Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE

Dubai, UAE, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, internationally recognised for its private and corporate investigations, has launched Bug Sweeping Services in the UAE, providing businesses and individuals with world-class counter-surveillance solutions.

Operating across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the wider UAE, Bond Rees offers cutting-edge sweeps for corporate offices, private residences, and vehicles, detecting and removing hidden listening devices and covert cameras. Utilising advanced technology such as non-linear junction detectors, thermal imaging, and spectrum analysers, the service ensures comprehensive coverage against sophisticated eavesdropping threats, including GPS trackers and wireless bugs.

“As the UAE continues to attract global businesses and high-net-worth individuals, the need for professional counter-surveillance has never been higher,” said Aaron Bond, Founder of Bond Rees. “Our expansion into the UAE ensures clients have immediate access to trusted, international-standard bug sweeping services to protect their privacy and security. In a region where innovation and international trade thrive, safeguarding sensitive information from corporate espionage or personal intrusions is paramount.”

Bond Rees’ UAE team includes multilingual investigators with backgrounds in military intelligence and cyber countermeasures, ensuring a discreet and highly effective service. These experts conduct thorough assessments, providing detailed reports and recommendations to mitigate future risks. Whether addressing concerns in boardrooms, luxury villas, or executive vehicles, the team adheres to the highest standards of confidentiality and efficiency, with services available on short notice to meet urgent demands.

The launch reflects Bond Rees’ commitment to global expansion, building on its established presence in the UK and Europe. Clients in the UAE can now benefit from tailored solutions that combine local knowledge with proven international expertise, helping to prevent data breaches and maintain operational integrity in an increasingly connected world.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results. Founded in 2017, Bond Rees has handled thousands of cases, from matrimonial disputes to complex corporate due diligence, always prioritising ethical practices and client satisfaction. With this UAE expansion, the agency continues to set benchmarks in the investigations industry, offering services such as asset tracing, background checks, and now advanced bug sweeping to a growing international clientele.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468