Skyplay IPTV Services Pvt Ltd Launches in Delhi, Bringing Next-Gen IPTV, Broadband, and OTT Services to Households and Partners

Delhi, India, NEW YORK, 2025-10-22 — /EPR Network/ — Skyplay IPTV Services Pvt Ltd, a leading provider of digital entertainment and broadband services with over 13 years of industry experience, today announced its official launch in Delhi. The expansion represents a strategic milestone in the company’s mission to deliver reliable, next-generation connectivity and entertainment to households while creating meaningful growth opportunities for business partners.

With more than 5 Thousand connections activated, 200+ active partners, and operations across 32 districts in Tamil Nadu, Skyplay has consistently delivered high-quality broadband, IPTV, and OTT services. Its robust technology platform—leveraging fiber, AI, and edge computing, with preparations for 6G integration—ensures seamless digital experiences tailored to the needs of Indian consumers.

“Skyplay’s entry into Delhi marks an important step toward our 2030 objective of connecting one million Indians through advanced digital solutions. This growth underscores the company’s ongoing dedication to delivering dependable, premium entertainment services to families and empowering partners to create lasting business value”

-Senthilkumar K., Managing Director of Skyplay IPTV Services Pvt Ltd

“At Skyplay, innovation and trust are the pillars of our mission. By ensuring seamless streaming to every home and unlocking scalable growth for Channel Partners—especially in India’s C and D towns—we are building a transformative ecosystem that empowers local communities and fuels real, inclusive progress.”

-Rajeswaran MG, Director

Skyplay’s offerings include:

For Households: High-speed broadband, IPTV services, and OTT subscription bundles

“Skyplay offers affordable broadband plans starting at ₹299 per month, with speeds from 30 Mbps to 300 Mbps, along with free access to 450+ FTA & Local TV channels and 18+ OTT bundles.”

For Partners: Access to a proven digital ecosystem, business support, training, and revenue opportunities

Skyplay’s Delhi launch underscores the company’s commitment to delivering reliable, innovative, and community-focused digital solutions, setting a benchmark for quality and trust in India’s entertainment and connectivity sector.

For media or partnership inquiries, please contact us 9944199448 or visit: Skyplay Internet Services

About Skyplay Private Limited:

Skyplay IPTV Services Pvt Ltd is a leading provider of broadband, IPTV, and OTT services in India. With over 13 years of experience, 1Lakh+ connections, and 200+ active partners, Skyplay empowers households and businesses with next-generation digital solutions, driving connectivity, innovation, and enrichment nationwide.

Learn more