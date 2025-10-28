Mobile Guru Launches “Halloween Tricks and Treats Challenge”: $100 Off for Everyone on Refurb Tech

Join the fun, post your Halloween moments, and unlock a guaranteed $100 treat with no tricks; just creativity, laughter, and community spirit.

AUSTRALIA, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Halloween is about more than costumes and candy. It’s a time for creativity, laughter, and little moments that make the season truly special. From clever costumes to playful surprises, every act brings people together and creates memories that last long after the day is over.

Mobile Guru, Australia’s trusted name for certified refurbished tech, is bringing that energy to life with The Tricks and Treats Challenge, a community event that rewards everyone. As families and friends across Australia prepare for festivities, Mobile Guru invites them to share their funny, silly, or heartfelt Halloween moments online. Everyone who joins receives a $100 coupon as a treat, simply for spreading joy and celebrating the season together.

How to Join The Tricks and Treats Challenge

Getting involved is easy. It’s all about fun, creativity, and sharing your Halloween style. Whether it’s a costume, a reaction video, or a playful setup, everyone can join in.

Here’s how:

Post: Share your Halloween moments on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

Tag: Follow and tag @mobileguruaustralia .

Share: Add it to your story and use the hashtag #MobileGuruTreats. Your friends and family can join the fun too.

So, get ready to join the challenge and fill your social feeds with colourful costumes, clever videos, and spooky-fun moments.

Because Every Trick Deserves a $100 Treat

Mobile Guru’s Halloween challenge is more than just an event. It’s a big thank-you to its community of loyal customers. Here’s what’s on offer:

$100 Treat for Everyone: Everyone receives a guaranteed $100 off on purchases over $650.

Everyone receives a guaranteed $100 off on purchases over $650. Spotlight on Social Media: The funniest, most creative, and most heart-warming posts will be featured on Mobile Guru’s official social pages for everyone to enjoy.

Come On, Join the Tricks and Treats Challenge: Ready, Set, Boo!

Whether you’ve been eyeing a refurbished iPhone, MacBook, or Google Pixel, this offer gives everyone the chance to upgrade without overspending. Remember, entries will close on November 7, 2025. Also, the $100 coupons are redeemable until January 15, 2026.

Visit Mobile GuruTricks and Treats Challenge page for more details and claim your treat before it vanishes. You can also follow the fun on social media using #MobileGuruTreats.

Why the Tricks and Treats Challenge Was Created

“We wanted to create something that brings our community together while giving back,” said Ravin Goswami, CEO of Mobile Guru. “The Halloween Tricks and Treats Challenge is about fun, creativity, and rewarding everyone who takes part. Because at Mobile Guru, we believe that every good trick deserves a special treat.”

The offer is valid for new purchases only and is applicable to orders over $650. Coupons are also limited to one per customer. The complete offer details and terms are available on the Mobile Guru Halloween Tricks and Treats page.

About Mobile Guru

Mobile Guru is Australia’s leading destination for certified refurbished tech, offering high-quality, eco-friendly alternatives to new devices. With a focus on sustainability, affordability, and trust, Mobile Guru helps Australians stay connected the smart way with tech that looks and feels like new, without an expensive price tag.