Gojek Clone App Launches New Advanced Features to Power Multi-Service Businesses

NEW YORK, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App, a leading name in multi-service on-demand technology, has officially launched its advanced all-in-one solution designed to streamline rides, deliveries, and service operations for businesses and entrepreneurs. This white-label platform empowers startups and enterprises to manage customers, drivers, store owners, and service providers seamlessly within one powerful ecosystem – ensuring transparency, efficiency, and real-time connectivity across all services.

Customer App Features

Quick Registration: Sign up effortlessly and access a range of on-demand services instantly.

Flexible Scheduling: Book services immediately or schedule them for later convenience.

Real-Time Tracking: Track rides, deliveries, or service providers with live GPS updates.

Multiple Payment Options: Make secure payments using cards, wallets, UPI, or cash.

Push Notifications: Receive instant updates on orders, offers, and service status.

Ratings & Reviews: Rate providers to maintain consistent service quality.

Order & Ride History: Review past bookings for easy reordering and reference.

Multi-Language & Currency Support: Choose your preferred language and currency for a localized experience.

Driver App Features

Secure Document Verification: Upload and verify required documents quickly.

Smart Request Management: Accept or decline ride and delivery requests with ease.

Optimized Navigation: Get GPS-based directions for faster and safer routes.

Earnings Dashboard: View detailed reports of daily, weekly, and monthly income.

Set Availability: Toggle availability to manage working hours efficiently.

Scheduled Bookings: Access future requests to plan ahead.

In-App Chat & Call: Communicate instantly with customers for better coordination.

Wallet Integration: Deposit, withdraw, or transfer earnings within the app.

Store App Features

Provider App Features

Product Management: Add, update, or remove products easily.

Order Dashboard: Accept, process, and manage all customer orders in real time.

Media Gallery: Display product images and videos to boost engagement.

Category Organization: Create categories and subcategories for a smooth shopping experience.

Pricing & Promotions: Set dynamic prices, discounts, and offer codes.

Revenue Reports: Track sales, revenue, and top-performing products.

Push Alerts: Notify customers instantly about new arrivals, offers, or order updates.

Earnings Overview: Analyze profits and optimize sales strategies effectively.

Why Businesses Choose Gojek Clone App

All-in-One Solution: Manage multiple verticals — ride-hailing, delivery, and home services — under a single platform.

Faster Market Entry: Launch your branded multi-service app in just weeks.

Cost-Effective Model: Reduce development time and investment with a ready-to-use white-label solution.

Seamless Scalability: Expand your business across regions, languages, and currencies.

Enhanced User Experience: Real-time tracking, secure payments, and intuitive interfaces boost customer satisfaction.

Diverse Revenue Streams: Earn through commissions, subscriptions, service charges, and advertisements.

The Gojek Clone App sets a new benchmark for on-demand super app solutions, enabling entrepreneurs to launch multi-service businesses that rival top industry players. Built with robust technology and designed for global scalability, the platform delivers the perfect blend of performance, convenience, and customization.

To book a free demo or learn more about Gojek Clone App’s multi-service platform, visit https://gojekcloneapp.com/ or contact gojekcloneapp@gmail.com.

About Gojek Clone App

Gojek Clone App is a global leader in on-demand app development, specializing in scalable, white-label solutions for ride-hailing, food delivery, home services, and super apps. With a strong focus on customization and performance, Gojek Clone App helps startups, SMEs, and enterprises build high-quality platforms that drive growth and redefine the on-demand economy.

Company :- Gojek Clone App

User :- David Jones

Email :- gojekcloneapp@gmail.com

Mobile :- 7984931943

Url :- https://gojekcloneapp.com/