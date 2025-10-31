The Art of Self-Confidence: Levy Holiday Greene’s 7-Day Wellness Guide

Posted on 2025-10-31 by in Education, Entertainment, Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 28 octobre 2025 — / Réseau EPR / — Retrouvez confiance et sérénité grâce à la nouvelle édition de « Les 7 secrets pour booster la confiance en soi » de Levy Holiday Greene.

 

Le livre « Les 7 secrets pour booster la confiance en soi » de Levy Holiday Greene

Les 7 secrets pour booster la confiance en soi par Levy Holiday Greene

 

Et si la confiance en soi n’était pas une question de perfection, mais de progrès ? Dans cette nouvelle édition axée sur le bien-être, Levy Holiday Greene allie neurosciences et compassion pour accompagner les lecteurs durant sept jours de ressourcement émotionnel.

Les 20 exercices proposés dans le livre permettent aux lecteurs de renouer avec la présence, le courage et l’authenticité.

« La confiance ne consiste pas à contrôler la peur, mais à apprendre à aller de l’avant avec elle », explique Levy Holiday Greene.

Avec plus de 30 000 écoutes de son podcast, Levy Holiday Greene poursuit sa mission de transformer les esprits grâce à des outils pratiques d’auto-assistance, à la confiance en soi et à l’estime de soi.

Cette nouvelle version permet aux individus de retrouver leur paix intérieure, tant au travail que dans leur développement personnel.

Les 7 secrets pour booster la confiance en soi, par Levy Holiday Greene – Édition 2025.
Disponible dans le monde entier sur  Amazon.

Plus de détails :

Site web : https://www.levyholidaygreene.com

YouTube :  https://youtube.com/@levyholidaygreeneofficial

Medium blog : https://medium.com/@levyholidaygreene

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution