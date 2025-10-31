Future Electronics Launches Xi’an Tech Day: Partnering with Leading Manufacturers for Industrial Innovation

Xi’an, China, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will host its Tech Day event in Xi’an this November.

Under the theme “Driving Industrial Innovation for the Future”, the event will focus on key application areas, including industrial control, motor drives, industrial automation, and industrial power, bringing together industry partners to discuss the latest technology trends and innovative solutions in the industrial sector.

Several internationally renowned component manufacturers, including onsemi, Power Integrations, TE Connectivity, NXP, and RECOM, will showcase their latest electronic component products and solutions on-site. The demonstrations will cover cutting-edge industrial applications ranging from high-efficiency power management to intelligent drive control, supporting the high-quality development of China’s industrial and smart manufacturing industries.

Event Information:

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Registration: 12:30 – 13:00

Conference: 13:00 – 17:55

Location: Xi’an, China

The event invites manufacturers, system integrators and solution providers in industrial and smart manufacturing to participate.

For more details, please visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/xian-tech-day?loc=3

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal and Taipei.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

