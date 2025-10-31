Noyack Wealth Weekly Reaches No. 1 in Personal Wealth Management—Before Its 100th Edition

New York, United States, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Noyack Wealth Weekly is now the No. 1 most-subscribed newsletter in the personal wealth management category, achieving the top spot ahead of its 100th consecutive edition on November 2, 2025. The nonprofit publication delivers plain-English, step-by-step guidance for Millennials, Gen Z, and HENRYs, turning weekly lessons into clear money moves. (Source for ranking: internal subscriber data, October 2025.)

“Consistency builds trust—and trust builds audience,” said CJ Follini, Founder of NOYACK. “Reaching No. 1 before our 100th issue proves that clear, actionable education beats jargon every time.”

Launched to demystify core wealth topics, Noyack Wealth Weekly covers budgeting, employer benefits, emergency funds, credit health, taxes, retirement plans, and where alternatives may responsibly fit—always with a bias toward practical next steps. The format favors short sections, checklists, and tools that readers can put to work immediately.

To make lessons even more actionable, the publication will introduce a new in-newsletter framework with the milestone issue: “Your Wealth Blueprint.” The Blueprint condenses each edition into a 10-minute, step-by-step track with a checklist, one calculator or template, and a single “do-this-next” action. The rebrand lives inside the newsletter experience and does not change the cadence or archive.

“Our job is to meet readers at their financial literacy level and move them forward one confident step at a time towards understanding their money,” Follini added. “The Blueprint ensures every edition ends with clarity—not confusion.”

Receive the 100th issue and first Your Wealth Blueprint on November 2 by subscribing HERE.

For product-curious readers, learn more about NOYACK’s education-first AI copilot at wearenoyack.com/noyack-ai/ .

About NOYACK

NOYACK is a nonprofit building AI-enabled personal finance education and tools designed to turn learning into daily money actions. Its ecosystem spans practical lessons, calculators, and agentic AI that guide readers through real-life decisions across budgeting, benefits, taxes, and foundational investing. Learn more at wearenoyack.com.

Media Contact

Anna Scanlan, Media Relations, NOYACK

646-653-3481 | annascanlan@noyack.org