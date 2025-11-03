Auraya to Showcase EVA for Amazon Connect at the Independent User Group for Amazon Connect UK 2025

LONDON, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — Auraya, a global leader in voice biometric technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Independent User Group for Amazon Connect UK taking place on 6 November 2025. This event brings together Amazon Connect users and innovators who are redefining customer engagement and secure identity verification through cloud technology.

At this event, Auraya will demonstrate how EVA for Amazon Connect, available on the AWS Marketplace, empowers organizations to strengthen Identity & Verification (ID&V), prevent fraud, and ensure seamless customer experiences. Powered by ArmorVox, EVA provides advanced liveness detection, anti-spoofing, and deepfake mitigation capabilities that safeguard both customers and agents in real time.

Attendees will also gain insights into how EVA Forensics enables enterprises to detect and mitigate synthetic and cloned voice attacks — a growing threat in the era of AI-driven fraud.

Auraya will further share its expertise on migrating from legacy systems such as Voice ID or Gatekeeper to EVA, ensuring enterprises achieve scalable, secure, and future-ready voice authentication across hybrid cloud environments.

“We’re excited to connect with Amazon Connect users and showcase how EVA seamlessly integrates with AWS to provide next-generation voice protection,” said Nick Brown, Managing Director EMEA of Auraya. “With rising concerns around synthetic voices and identity fraud, EVA ensures organizations can authenticate every customer with confidence.”

EVA for Amazon Connect is available directly on the AWS Marketplace, allowing organizations to deploy and scale within minutes while maintaining compliance, privacy, and performance across global contact center operations.