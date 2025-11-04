Miller & Miller Auctions’ Historic, Collector & Sporting Firearms Auction Held October 25th Featured Several Colt London Model 1851 Navy Pistols

New Hamburg, ON, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — Four cased Colt London Model 1851 Navy pistols (one Lower Canada, one Upper Canada, one American and one British/Canadian, all 19th century) sold for a combined $33,630 in an online-only Historic, Collector & Sporting Firearms auction held on October 25th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The 216-lot auction grossed $259,453.

All prices quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

Headlining the sale was the longtime collection of Lorenz Werkmeister, a passionate and detail-oriented collector with a focus on historic military rifles. In addition, there were items from a host of other serious collectors. It was a highly anticipated auction, one that featured a diverse assortment of antique, collector and military firearms and an array of accessories and advertising.

“Despite a challenging and dynamic market, the sale was a success, with some excellent results across all categories,” said Paul Matheson, Consignment Director for the auction. “We would like to thank all the consignors and bidders who participated, and congratulations go out to all the winning bidders. We look forward to the next firearms auction, to be held in spring 2026.”

Tops among the cased Colt London Model 1851 Navy pistols was a very scarce circa 1855 Lower Canada (Quebec) weapon issued to the 1st Montreal Troop, pistol number 25. The 1st Quebec Troop received approximately 53 units, while Lower Canada received approximately 255 Colt London Model 1851 Navy revolvers across all units. All numbers were matching on the pistol, which was housed in a felt-lined wooden case. It sold within estimate for $9,440.

Following are additional highlights from the auction, one in which 237 registered bidders placed a total of 4,817 bids. Nearly all of the 216 lots were sold. Online bidding was facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website (www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com).

Of the other Colt Model 1851 Navy cased pistols, runner-up was a high condition American production pistol made circa 1861, during the early stages of the American Civil War. All numbers matched, including receiver, barrel, trigger guard, backstrap, loading lever, wedge, and cylinder. Included was a felt lined wooden case with accessories. It gaveled for $8,850.

Lot #73 was a documented, cased and inscribed Colt Model 1851 Navy revolver presented to Lt. Alfred E. Rykert of the Prince of Wales’ Royal Canadian Regiment that topped out at $8,260. The circa 1855, .36 caliber, six-shot percussion revolver has an octagonal barrel, walnut grips, a blued and color cased hardened finish and factory silver plate on the trigger guard and backstrap.

Lot #57 was a circa 1855 Upper Canada (Ontario) Colt London Model 1851 Navy pistol issued to Cornwall Troop (British/Canadian). Markings indicated it was Cornwall Troop pistol #6. Cornwall Troop received approximately 50 units. Upper Canada received approximately 556 Colt London Model 1851 Navy revolvers across all units. This example commanded $7,080.

Lot #72 was a British 1880s-era Kynoch Military & Sporting Ammunition cartridge display board, framed behind glass, with the cartridges held onto the backing via bound wire. Measuring 26 inches by 22 inches, this was a seldom seen Kynoch cartridge board with historic Canadian business provenance. It was once mounted at the front counter of G.S. Pinder Gun & Locksmith (later renamed to Pinder Sporting Goods in St. Catherines, Ontario). It left the room for $7,080.

Lot #44 was a British Holland and Holland converted No. 4 Mk I* (T) Lee-Enfield sniper rifle, in a matching transit chest. The .303 British caliber, No. 32 Mk. 3 scope rifle was manufactured by BSA Shirley (M47C) and converted by Holland and Holland in 1944. It had all correct sniper markings and the rifle itself was all matching. The scope also matched. It finished at $7,080.

Lot #125 was a cased set of Barber & Boaler large bore percussion officers’ pistols with detachable stock. Barber & Boaler was a gunmaker based in Newark (Nottingham), England. These pistols were originally manufactured as flintlocks between 1804-1819, and were later converted to percussion, likely by another gunmaker, circa 1850-1860. The set hit $7,080.

Lot #124 was an American circa 1880-1882 J.M. Marlin 6 ½ Rigby off-hand mid-range target rifle. The .38-.55 caliber, single-shot rifle with breech loading action had a factory engraving that depicted game scenes, plus scrollwork. The rifle’s pattern was often referred to as “extra-grade” in collecting circles. The pistol was mechanically fine and ended up changing hands for $6,490.

To watch a brief YouTube video showing some of the auction’s highlights, please click here: https://youtu.be/ANqxj8FZwlg

Miller & Miller Auctions’ calendar of upcoming online-only auctions includes the following:

Nov. 6: Luxury Watches

Nov. 15: Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising, featuring the Jason Patzer collection

Dec. 6: Petroliana & Historic Advertising, featuring the Norm West collection

Dec. 7: General Store & Soda Advertising

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the firm’s upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the firm’s upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.