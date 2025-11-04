AAEON Releases World’s First Pico-ITX with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-11-4 — /EPR Network/ — Leading embedded computing platforms provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) has announced the release of the PICO-ARU4, the world’s first Pico-ITX single-board computer equipped with the new Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 2) Processor platform (formerly Arrow Lake).

On the ultra-compact 100mm x 72mm Pico-ITX form factor, the PICO-ARU4 offers a choice of the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor 255U or Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 Processor 225U, both 15W, alongside 32GB of soldered LPDDR5 and a full-function I/O.

For display, the board hosts both HDMI and eDP ports, granting two simultaneous outputs alongside integrated Intel® Graphics. For networking and peripheral device installation, there are two LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE) and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, as well as two COM port headers offering RS-232/422/485 signals. Other internal connectors include a 4-bit GPIO, an SMBus header (co-lay I2C), and two USB 2.0 headers.

For expansion, the board hosts one SATA slot alongside an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4 x4). Further expansion is available via an M.2 2230 E-Key slot (PCIe Gen 4 x1) for Wi-Fi 6 and other wireless communication card integration.

AAEON has indicated that the PICO-ARU4 was developed to cater to integrators seeking an AI-capable platform that can be deployed in handheld or mobile solutions, with portable diagnostic imaging and outdoor roadside units being two examples of target applications. To cater to the needs of such deployment scenarios, the board can be paired with either a 2-pin phoenix power connector or a lockable DC jack connector, the latter of which is listed among the board’s optional accessories. Also included in the PICO-ARU4’s optional accessories list is a DC-to-DC converter to allow for power inputs ranging from 9V to 36V and lockable I/O cables to provide stable peripheral connectivity in harsher environments.

The PICO-ARU4 is now in mass production and available for order via both the AAEON eshop and through its website contact form. For more information and detailed specifications, please visit the PICO-ARU4 product page.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.