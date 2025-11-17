Shreekant Patil Leads MACCIA Partnership Drive with PICC

MACCIA explore EU market, strengthens India–Poland trade ties through an MoU with PICC, initiated under the leadership of CEng. Shreekant Patil to foster cross-border trade, investment, and innovation.

Shreekant Patil Leads MACCIA’s Partnership Drive with Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (1)Mumbai, India, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) has announced a landmark partnership with the Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC), Wrocław, by signing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at fostering trade, technology exchange, and investment between India and Poland.

This milestone partnership was made possible through the efforts and leadership of CEng. Shreekant Patil, who represented MACCIA and signed the MoU during the official inauguration of PICC at Wrocław, Poland, on October 29, 2025. His strategic initiatives and engagement with Polish institutions have laid the groundwork for long-term collaborative opportunities across sectors including manufacturing, technology, and startups.

Shreekant Patil Global Leadership at Poland-India Chamber at Wroclaw, Poland.This MoU includes with MACCIA - Maharashtra chamber of commerce, another event is held at Mumbai office on 18th Nov 2025 with Mr. Ravindra Mangave - President of MACCIA.

POLAND-INDIA CHAMBER of Cooperation – MoU Shreekant Patil

Following the signing in Poland, a high-level delegation from PICC, led by Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska (President) and Mr. Vincent Peter (Vice President), arrived in Mumbai to formalize the partnership with MACCIA Mr. Ravindra Mangave (President). The official ceremony took place at the MACCIA Head Office, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai, on November 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

During the session, members of MACCIA interacted with the Polish delegation on topics such as export potential, investment collaborations, technology transfer, and industry–startup partnerships. The MoU serves as a gateway for Indian businesses to access the European market with direct guidance from PICC on trade regulations, certifications, and business development.

Under CEng. Shreekant Patil’s continued leadership, this collaboration reinforces MACCIA’s mission to expand the global footprint of Indian enterprises, promoting growth, innovation, and international competitiveness.

About MACCIA:
The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA) is one of India’s leading industry chambers, dedicated to promoting business growth, trade excellence, and global collaboration.

About PICC:
The Poland–India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC), based in Wrocław, facilitates bilateral business relationships, policy exchange, and innovation-driven partnerships between Poland, India, and the wider European region.

