Bond Rees Expands Relationship Services with Comprehensive Partner Background Checks

London, UK, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s most trusted private investigation agency, has launched a dedicated Partner Background Checking Service designed to give individuals complete confidence when entering new relationships.

In an era where online dating has surged and romance fraud losses in the UK exceeded £92 million in 2024 alone (according to Action Fraud), many people are discovering too late that their partner has concealed serious criminal convictions, undisclosed marriages, significant debts, or a history of deceptive behaviour. Bond Rees’ new service addresses this growing concern head-on by providing thorough, discreet, and legally compliant background investigations tailored specifically to personal relationships.

The comprehensive checks can include verification of identity and aliases, full criminal record searches (including spent and international convictions where permissible), financial stability and debt history, marital and cohabitation records, employment verification, social media and online footprint analysis, and previous relationship patterns. All investigations are conducted by licensed private investigators with access to premium databases and human intelligence sources unavailable to the public.

“Whether it’s for peace of mind before introducing a new partner to children or family, due diligence ahead of cohabitation or marriage, or genuine concerns after noticing inconsistencies, our clients deserve the full picture,” said Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees. “We’ve seen heartbreaking cases where a simple background check could have prevented years of emotional turmoil or substantial financial loss. This service empowers people to make informed decisions and protects the vulnerable from predatory behaviour.”

The Partner Background Checking Service is available nationwide across the UK, with rapid turnaround options for urgent situations. All findings are presented in a clear, evidence-based report, and clients receive professional guidance on next steps if issues are uncovered.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. Renowned for its discretion, meticulous attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to client confidentiality, the agency delivers actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, insurers, and businesses across surveillance, tracing, fraud, asset, and due-diligence investigations.

