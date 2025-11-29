Remington College campuses collect nearly 15,000 books for Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign

DALLAS, TX., 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ —Books, big hearts and campus spirit added up to one incredible outcome for Remington College’s 3rd annual Book Drive.

Remington College is proud to announce that its 10 campuses across the country collected a combined 14,786 new children’s books supporting the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign.

Throughout the month-long effort, students, faculty and staff worked together to gather books for children of all ages, helping ensure young readers have access to engaging and age-appropriate materials. From picture books to early readers and chapter books, the contributions will support literacy and bring joy to children in need throughout the holiday season.

“This book drive is a powerful example of what can happen when our campus communities unite behind a shared mission,” said Brandon Shedron, President of Remington College. “Supporting the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign allows us to extend our impact beyond the classroom and help children build confidence, curiosity and a lifelong love of reading.”

Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program benefits children in need or the libraries, schools, and organizations that support them. By putting books directly into the hands of young readers, the program helps close the reading gap, supports academic success, and empowers children with skills that will benefit them long into adulthood.

Remington College is proud to contribute to this meaningful initiative, and all of its campuses are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the local community it serves.

In 2024, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program distributed 2.8 million books nationwide and has provided more than 60 million books since its inception.

For more information about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, visit www.toysfortots.org/programs/literacy-program/.

To learn more about Remington College’s community initiatives, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.