CHETU FOUNDATION FEEDS AND CARES FOR COMMUNITIES IN INDIA

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-1 — /EPR Network/ — The Chetu Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and custom software solutions provider, changes lives in India by providing nutritious food to children, supporting education, and extending humanitarian aid. With its headquarters in Sunrise, Florida, and three campuses in Noida, India, Chetu’s presence reflects the Foundation’s mission to make an impact both locally and globally.

“We are proud of the impact our Foundation has made,” said Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu. “From nourishing children and supporting education to providing humanitarian relief, our mission has always been to strengthen communities and improve lives.”

Recently, the Foundation donated seven electric vehicles to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit committed to feeding three million students daily. The vehicles will deliver more than 4 million midday meals annually to schools in Delhi, Noida, and nearby regions, helping students focus on their studies rather than on hunger.

Along with its meal program, the Foundation and Chetu Team Members are always ready to help people in need, including victims of floods and other natural disasters in India and around the world. Team Members also participate in local efforts, including the annual distribution of winter necessities to disadvantaged people and tree planting to improve local communities.

Another major initiative is the Foundation’s annual charitable support it gives to the Sanatan Dharma Bal Vidya Mandir (SDBVM) School in Noida, India. SDBVM is a charitable primary school, which provides free education, uniforms, books, and midday meals to more than 300 underserved students.

“The dedication of our Chetu family goes beyond donations—it’s about rolling up our sleeves and being present for the communities we serve,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “Their commitment to volunteering together with the Foundation’s support for SDBVM through student scholarships and educational resources is at the core of our mission to make the world a better place.

“At the Chetu Foundation, we believe every child deserves the chance to grow and learn in a healthy, supportive environment, which is why we passionately support the Akshaya Patra Foundation and its mission to end student hunger,” Bansal added. “Our work in India and around the world reflects the heart of Chetu—our mission to empower people, promote education, and bring relief to those who need it the most.”

About Chetu India:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and custom software solutions. With over 2,800 experts worldwide, Chetu’s India campus includes three advanced development centers in Sector 63, Noida. Spanning more than 169,000 square feet, these state-of-the-art facilities offer an ideal setting for developers working on cutting-edge software solutions. In addition to a dedicated Training & Development Center for recent technical graduates, the Noida campus features modern amenities—including gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs—that foster both professional growth and community. For more information, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering People,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.