Kaolin Market 2030 Outlook and Strategic Market Insights

The global kaolin market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising investments in the construction and infrastructure sectors, which are fueling demand for paints & coatings, ceramic-based products, and cement.

The global construction industry is projected to experience substantial growth due to increasing adoption of green building practices. This trend presents significant opportunities for kaolin suppliers. According to a World Bank IFC report, green construction is expected to generate investment opportunities worth USD 1.5 trillion across emerging markets.

Growing demand for paints—largely tied to construction spending—has prompted companies to pursue strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions. For example, in November 2021, GDB International, Inc., a producer of paints and coatings, acquired a manufacturing plant in Illinois, U.S., with an annual production capacity of 5 million gallons, enabling the manufacture of both water- and solvent-based paints.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 47.0% of global revenue in 2023, making it the largest regional market.

By grade, the hydrous kaolin segment held the highest revenue share in 2023.

By application, the paper segment dominated the market, capturing nearly 37.0% of total revenue in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.9 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.22 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.0%

Leading Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global kaolin market features a mix of large-scale and mid-sized manufacturers, supported by strong end-use industries across regions. Competition is primarily based on product quality, pricing, and customer-specific formulations. The U.S., China, India, and several other Asia Pacific countries remain key exporters in the global kaolin trade.

To strengthen market presence, manufacturers employ strategies such as product innovation, capacity expansion, acquisitions, and geographic diversification. For instance, in March 2022, Thiele Kaolin Company acquired the U.S. kaolin assets of Imerys, enhancing its ability to deliver customized and value-added mineral solutions to clients.

Prominent Companies

BASF SE

EICL Ltd

Imerys S.A.

I-Minerals Inc.

KaMin LLC

LB Minerals Ltd.

Maoming Xingli Kaolin Co. Ltd.

Quazwerke GmbH

Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin Company

Conclusion

The kaolin market is set for steady expansion through 2030, supported by rising construction activity, growing demand for sustainable building practices, and the expanding use of kaolin in applications such as paper, ceramics, and paints & coatings. As manufacturers continue to invest in product development and strategic acquisitions, the market is expected to strengthen its global footprint and capitalize on emerging opportunities in high-growth regions.