ClinChoice Achieves U.S. Data Privacy Framework Certification

Horsham, united states, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — We are proud to announce that as of July 21, 2025, ClinChoice Inc. has successfully completed certification under the U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF). This significant milestone further reinforces our ongoing commitment to data protection and regulatory compliance on a global scale.

The certification, granted by the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce, confirms that ClinChoice Inc. meets the rigorous privacy standards required to securely handle personal data transferred from the European Union to the United States, including data transfers from the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

“This certification not only demonstrates our compliance with international data privacy standards but also reinforces the trust our European clients and partners place in us,” said James Liu, Vice President of Quality & Strategy at ClinChoice.

“The result is a faster, more efficient, and legally robust contracting process—especially valuable for studies involving European sponsors and investigational sites.”

ClinChoice is now officially listed in the Data Privacy Framework Program, a public database of organizations participating in the DPF program administered by the ITA – a testament to our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and international compliance.

We look forward to continuing to serve our partners with a global outlook and an unwavering commitment to compliance.

About ClinChoice

ClinChoice is a leading global full & functional service CRO, renowned for its exceptional product development and lifecycle management capabilities across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and consumer health sectors. With three decades of proven expertise and outstanding results, we excel in delivering top-tier services.

Our deep regulatory expertise, clinical trial execution, and robust pharmacovigilance and biometrics capabilities position us as a trusted partner in global markets. ClinChoice proudly maintains a strong presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, ensuring comprehensive support for our clients worldwide.