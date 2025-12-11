PerfectionGeeks Expands Global Tech Services with Advanced AI, Mobile App, and Software Development Solutions

Gurugram, India, 2025-12-11 — /EPR Network/ — PerfectionGeeks Technologies, a leading provider of mobile app development, custom software engineering, and AI-driven solutions, has announced the expansion of its global technology services to support fast-growing businesses across the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, and Europe. The move strengthens the company’s mission to deliver world-class digital products with high performance, scalability, and innovation at the core.

As digital transformation becomes essential across industries, PerfectionGeeks is introducing enhanced capabilities in artificial intelligence, blockchain development, enterprise mobility, cloud solutions, and product engineering. These offerings aim to help businesses accelerate operations, automate processes, and build user-focused digital ecosystems.

With a strong background in developing high-impact applications for sectors like healthcare, logistics, fintech, education, and eCommerce, PerfectionGeeks continues to raise the standard for quality, speed, and customer satisfaction. The company also emphasizes UI/UX excellence, ensuring that every digital solution delivers a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Bhanupriya Tilak, COO of PerfectionGeeks Technologies, expressed, “This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering smarter and future-ready digital solutions. Our goal is to help businesses adopt advanced technology that improves efficiency, drives customer engagement, and unlocks long-term growth.”

The expanded service portfolio includes:

Custom mobile app development

AI and machine learning solutions

Blockchain and Web3 development

Cloud migration and integration

Full-cycle software product development

UI/UX research and design

Dedicated developer teams

PerfectionGeeks continues its journey as a trusted technology partner for startups, SMEs, and large enterprises. With a global delivery model and technical expertise, the company aims to help clients build powerful digital platforms that align with market demands and evolving user expectations.

For more details on solutions or partnerships, visit PerfectionGeeks Technologies.

Address: Plot 378-379, Udyog Vihar Phase 4 Rd, near nokia building, Electronic City, Phase IV, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana 122015