Sleek Bill Announces Desktop/Offline Version 2.5.9 with Powerful Banking, Reporting & Billing Enhancements

Pune, India, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — V K Control System Pvt. Ltd., the company behind Sleek Bill, today announced the release of Sleek Bill Desktop / Offline Version 2.5.9, a significant update designed to simplify banking, improve payment accuracy, and enhance compliance for small and medium businesses.

The latest release introduces multi-bank management, allowing users to add up to five banks with complete bank details, along with the newly launched Bank Book and Bank Report for better cash flow visibility and reconciliation. To support wider compliance needs, VAT and GST are now available in Template Model 2, making invoicing more flexible across regions.

Version 2.5.9 also brings meaningful usability improvements. Businesses can now view total quantity in Traditional Delivery Notes, track total due and balance payments directly in the payment screen, and seamlessly manage excess amount adjustments in payment receipts. Additionally, a new barcode field has been added to Invoice Settings under Preferences, offering better control for inventory-driven businesses.

“This update reflects our continuous commitment to offline-first, reliable billing for Indian and global SMEs,” said Vicky Kalbande, Founder & CEO, SleekBill – A Unit of V K Control System Pvt. Ltd. “Version 2.5.9 is here! Managing your money just got easier! With this update, you get clearer banking, more accurate payments, and super-fast billing. Plus, we fixed lots of little bugs so Sleek Bill runs smoother and more reliably than ever.

Availability

Sleek Bill Desktop / Offline Version 2.5.9 is now available for download at:

👉 https://www.billingsoftware.in/

About Sleek Bill

Millions of businesses worldwide trust Sleek Bill for easy billing and invoicing. We offer solutions for every need—Desktop, Cloud, Mobile, POS, and CA tools—to help small and medium businesses handle billing and GST/VAT compliance simply.

Media Contact

V K Control System Pvt. Ltd.

📧 support@billingsoftware.in

🌐 www.sleekbill.com