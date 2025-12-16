Veterinary Intravenous Solutions Market: The Rise of Smart Solutions

The global veterinary intravenous (IV) solutions market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing burden of chronic diseases among animals is a key factor supporting market growth. For example, an article published by International Cat Care in February 2025 reported that chronic kidney disease (CKD) can develop in cats of all ages but is most commonly diagnosed in middle-aged and senior cats, particularly those over seven years old. It is estimated that around 20% to 50% of cats aged 15 years and above show some degree of CKD.

The rising adoption of pet insurance across the globe is also significantly contributing to the demand for veterinary IV solutions. As veterinary treatment costs continue to increase, pet insurance enables owners to better manage expenses and pursue advanced treatment options, particularly in emergency and critical care settings where IV therapy is vital. Intravenous therapy plays a crucial role in managing conditions such as dehydration, infections, post-operative recovery, renal disorders, and toxin exposure—many of which are covered under pet insurance plans. The availability of reimbursement encourages pet owners to opt for timely and intensive care rather than postponing treatment due to financial constraints.

According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), approximately 7.03 million pets in North America were insured by the end of 2024, reflecting a 12.2% increase from 6.25 million insured pets in 2023. In addition, a 2024 article by PetMD noted that horse insurance premiums typically range from USD 300 to USD 3,000, with standard plans covering diagnostics, treatments, and surgeries, including those for chronic conditions. As pet owners increasingly focus on the long-term health of companion animals such as horses and dogs, these factors are expected to further stimulate growth in the veterinary IV solutions market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America led the global market in 2024, accounting for over 38.09% of total revenue. This dominance is primarily driven by the high prevalence of both chronic and acute diseases among companion animals. Conditions including CKD, gastrointestinal disorders, trauma, and infectious diseases often require supportive fluid therapy, making IV solutions a critical component of veterinary care. For instance, CKD affects up to 80% of cats over 15 years of age in the U.S., and IV fluids are essential for maintaining hydration and removing toxins.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.45 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.07 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.21%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The veterinary IV solutions market is highly competitive, with several established players driving innovation and expansion. Technological advancements remain a key factor influencing competition. To strengthen their market positions and broaden product offerings, leading companies are actively pursuing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and the introduction of new and advanced IV solution products.

Key Players

Merck & Co., Inc (Animal Health

Dechra

Animalcare Limited

B. Braun Vet Care (B Braun SE)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (Animal Health

Zoetis Inc.

Conclusion

The global veterinary intravenous solutions market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and acute animal diseases, increasing pet ownership, and expanding adoption of pet insurance. The growing emphasis on advanced veterinary care, combined with the expanding role of companion animals and the emergence of home-based veterinary services, continues to fuel demand for IV therapies. With North America maintaining its leadership position and isotonic crystalloids remaining the dominant product segment, the market is expected to experience sustained expansion supported by innovation, strategic partnerships, and improved access to quality animal healthcare.