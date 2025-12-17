Silverback Bikes Announces Launch of New Electric Bike Collection

Nurtingen, Germany, 2025-12-17 — /EPR Network/ — Silverback Bikes, a leading online bike store, today announced the launch of its latest electric bike collection, designed to redefine urban mobility, fitness, and family cycling. The new collection combines advanced e-bike technology with comfort, performance, and modern design to cater to commuters, leisure riders, and cycling enthusiasts.

The newly launched e-bike range features powerful pedal-assist motors, long-lasting batteries, lightweight frames, and user-friendly controls. Riders can now enjoy effortless commuting, recreational rides, and long-distance travel with enhanced efficiency and comfort. Adjustable riding modes and reliable braking systems make these bikes suitable for all experience levels.

“Our new electric bike collection reflects Silverback Bikes’ commitment to making cycling accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for everyone,” said a spokesperson from Silverback Bikes. “With the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation, these e-bikes provide an efficient and enjoyable alternative to conventional commuting methods.”

Available now through Silverback Bikes, an online bike shop, customers can explore detailed specifications, compare models, and purchase their preferred e-bike conveniently online. The collection also emphasizes safety and durability, ensuring a reliable riding experience for urban commuters and adventure riders alike.

Silverback Bikes continues to lead innovation in the cycling industry by delivering high-quality, eco-friendly products that promote a healthier lifestyle and sustainable transportation.

Contact:

Deon Retief

CEO – Silverback Bikes

Phone – +49 7022 9 777 818

Email – info@silverbacklab.com

Website – https://silverbackbikes.de/