All Electrical Training Ltd Announces NVQ level 3 electrical and EV charging course Training in Harlow

Harlow, UK, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — All Electrical Training Ltd, Harlow, 0800-0-433334, today announced enrolment availability for its NVQ level 3 electrical programme and its EV charging course for practising electricians. The training supports career progression through structured learning, clear assessment routes, and transparent pricing.

NVQ level 3 electrical: What the qualification supports

All Electrical Training Ltd delivers the 5357-94 NVQ level 3 to build safe, job-ready competence. The course equips candidates to complete electrical tasks safely and consistently. It also strengthens skills that employers expect across installation and verification work.

What you’ll learn

The programme covers core electrical principles and practical workplace standards. It includes safe working practices in the electrical industry. It also covers electrical science and technology fundamentals. Candidates develop fault diagnosis and repair of electrical equipment skills. In addition, the course builds inspection and testing of electrical installations capability. It also covers electrical installation techniques for various applications.

Entry requirement and qualification validity

This qualification is only valid for candidates who have completed the technical qualification in either:- 2365-02 & 8202 level 3. This requirement ensures candidates bring the underpinning technical knowledge. As a result, the NVQ can focus on competence and evidence.

Claiming the full 5357-94 NVQ qualification

IMPORTANT NOTE: (If you have not done so already). To claim the full 5357-94 NVQ qualification the candidate MUST undertake 1x assignment incorporation 2 units and a online exam. Unit 312: Assignment includes 3 hour practical assessment Plus: 2 hour written exam. You must pass the practical assessment before undertaking the written exam. Unit 212: Multiple choice closed book online exam with 35 questions within 80 mins. Duration: 1 /1.5 consecutive days.

Costs, duration, and options

All Electrical Training Ltd provides clear costs and timeframes from the start. Therefore, candidates can plan evidence gathering and assessment dates with confidence.

Fees and timelines

5357-94 NVQ level 3 is charged at £1800.00 INC VAT (£1500.00 + VAT). Minimum duration 4-6 Months. Maximum duration allowed 9 months (this is discussed direct with assessor). Unit 312 & 212 will be charged at an additional rate of: £350.00 inc VAT. Additional: 1 day optional training before taking the above units can be provided on request. This will charged at £199 inc VAT.

Exemptions and progression

You can be exempt from taking these 2 units by qualifying on the 2391-50 initial verification inspection & Testing course. Once completed you will gain your initial verification qualification equivalent to 2391-50. This qualification also allows students to undertake individual units within the 5357 apprenticeship standard. Therefore, students who have not fully completed the 5357-23 apprenticeship route can take missing units. The NVQ and AM2S assessments will be required to gain your JIB gold card.

EV charging course for practising electricians

Our car charging courses are aimed at existing practising electricians. The purpose of this qualification is to install domestic and small commercial electric vehicle charger units. The qualification centres around key requirements for electric vehicle charging equipment, including types of equipment. It includes how to design an installation, inspect, test, commission and maintain installations. Our EV charging courses cover everything from installation to maintenance of charging stations.

Enrolment and contact

To discuss eligibility, assessment planning, and course availability, contact All Electrical Training Ltd. Call 0800-0-433334 in Harlow to speak with the team and enrol.

Explore training options from All Electrical Training Ltd, including the NVQ level 3 electrical route for competence-based progression and the EV charging course focused on domestic and small commercial installations.