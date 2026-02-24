My Paw Spot Launches Globally to Transform Pet Care Through a Connected and Compassionate Digital Platform

Paris, Île-de-France, France, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — My Paw Spot, a digital‑first global platform for pet parents and pet care professionals, has officially launched worldwide. Designed to simplify and elevate the pet care journey, My Paw Spot brings together trusted services, community engagement, pet care information, events, and curated pet essentials—all within one connected online experience.

Built for today’s generation of pet families, the platform bridges the gap between scattered resources and the growing need for credible, compassionate pet care. Whether discovering services, exploring expert‑backed tips, joining discussions, or staying updated on pet‑friendly events, families can now access everything they need in one place.

“My Paw Spot was inspired by the real-life journey I shared with my two labradors, Snowy and Lara,” said Priyanka Budkuley, Founder and CEO of My Paw Spot. “Their experiences showed me how overwhelming and isolating it can feel for pet parents searching for reliable care. This platform is my commitment to building a more connected and confidence‑driven experience for families and professionals worldwide.”

With its global rollout, My Paw Spot now welcomes registrations from pet parents, trainers, groomers, walkers, pet care specialists, and pet‑friendly businesses across the world. Members can participate in discussions, browse or post community events, explore curated products, read blog insights, and stay informed about upcoming platform expansions planned throughout 2026.

My Paw Spot is now accessible globally through:

👉 mypawspot.com (https://mypawspot.com)

👉 mypawspot.fr (https://mypawspot.fr)

👉 mypawspot.in (https://mypawspot.in)

About My Paw Spot

My Paw Spot was created from the personal pet parenting experience of founder Priyanka Budkuley, whose journey with her labradors, Snowy and Lara, revealed how challenging it can be for families to find trustworthy care and reliable information. Built on the pillars of Community, Commerce, and Confidence, My Paw Spot connects pet parents and professionals through a growing digital ecosystem of services, events, discussions, curated products, and shared stories—making pet care more accessible, informed, and connected.

Media contact:

Priyanka Budkuley,

My Paw Spot,

+91 8097347222

priyanka@mypawspot.com

https://mypawspot.com/