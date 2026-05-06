LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Pharmaceutical Facility in Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — A pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Basel has completed the installation of a new LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production and storage areas. The project is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen workplace safety and improve operational efficiency.

Pharmaceutical plants often handle alcohol-based solvents and other flammable materials during production processes. To ensure safe operation in these sensitive environments, the facility selected LED explosion-proof luminaires designed for hazardous locations.

The new lighting system provides bright and uniform illumination while consuming significantly less power than conventional fixtures. In addition, the long service life of LED technology helps reduce maintenance interruptions in critical production areas.

“The upgrade supports both safety and productivity in our facility,” said Markus Keller, engineering manager at the site. “Reliable lighting is essential in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and the new LED system has delivered excellent results.”

The successful completion of the project reflects the growing demand for advanced hazardous-area lighting solutions in Europe’s pharmaceutical sector. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights