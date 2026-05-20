GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Syphilis Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Syphilis Management Program, a dedicated virtual care initiative designed to help reverse the alarming resurgence of this preventable infection. The program integrates early, risk‑based screening; CDC‑recommended treatment; Doxy‑PEP for post‑exposure prophylaxis; expedited partner therapy; and coordinated prenatal care—all delivered through a secure, unified telehealth platform.

Syphilis has re‑emerged as a critical public health threat. Cases of congenital syphilis have skyrocketed 700% over the past decade, and nearly 4,000 newborns were infected in 2024 alone—a 12th consecutive year of increase. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has issued a Grade A recommendation reaffirming universal prenatal syphilis screening, yet access to timely testing and treatment remains highly uneven, especially for rural and underserved populations.

“Syphilis is entirely preventable, treatable, and—if missed—devastating for newborns,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Syphilis Management Program makes screening, CDC‑guideline treatment, partner services, and Doxy‑PEP accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live. By integrating these essential tools into a single virtual platform, we are helping to bend the curve of this preventable epidemic.”

Guideline‑Aligned Screening and Staging

The program follows CDC and USPSTF screening recommendations. A non‑treponemal test (RPR or VDRL) is confirmed with a treponemal test (FTA‑ABS, TP‑PA, or EIA). Patients with a reactive result undergo a structured video consultation to classify the stage of infection according to CDC criteria:

Stage Key Features

Primary syphilis Painless chancre at the infection site; may be single or multiple

Secondary syphilis Rash, mucocutaneous lesions, lymphadenopathy

Early latent syphilis Seroreactive without clinical signs, acquired within prior 12 months

Late latent or unknown duration Seroreactive without clinical signs, acquired >12 months ago (or date unknown)

Tertiary (late) syphilis Cardiac involvement, gummas, tabes dorsalis, general paresis

CDC‑Recommended Treatment Pathways

Treatment follows the 2025 CDC antibiotic treatment guidelines, with benzathine penicillin G as the first‑line therapy for virtually all stages.

Stage First‑line Treatment

Primary, secondary, and early latent syphilis Benzathine penicillin G 2.4 million units IM as a single dose

Late latent syphilis or unknown duration Benzathine penicillin G 2.4 million units IM weekly for 3 weeks (total 7.2 million units)

Non‑pregnant penicillin‑allergic patients Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice daily for 14 days (for early syphilis) or 28 days (for late latent)

Pregnancy Penicillin desensitization and treatment with benzathine penicillin G; doxycycline is contraindicated

For patients with suspected neurosyphilis, ocular syphilis, or otosyphilis, the program coordinates immediate in‑person evaluation and CSF analysis（CSF‑VDRL remains the diagnostic gold standard）.

Prenatal Syphilis Prevention and Congenital Syphilis

Congenital syphilis is almost entirely preventable: adequate and timely treatment during pregnancy is 98% effective in preventing transmission to the fetus. The USPSTF and CDC recommend universal screening as early as possible in pregnancy, with repeat screening in the third trimester and at delivery for high‑risk individuals. For infants born with congenital syphilis, the program coordinates prompt evaluation and inpatient treatment with aqueous crystalline penicillin G（50,000 U/kg IV every 12 hours for neonates ≤1 week, or every 8 hours for older infants, for a full 10‑day course）.

Partner Services and Expedited Partner Therapy

Effective syphilis control requires treating exposed partners. GoTo Telemed facilitates CDC‑recommended partner services, including confidential partner notification, risk counseling, and linkage to care. The program also incorporates expedited partner therapy (EPT), where permitted by law, allowing treatment for partners without a prior medical evaluation. All partners exposed within 90 days should receive presumptive treatment with a single dose of benzathine penicillin G（2.4 million units IM）, even if seronegative.

Doxy‑PEP: A New Tool for STI Prevention

For individuals at ongoing risk, the program now offers Doxycycline Post‑Exposure Prophylaxis (Doxy‑PEP) in accordance with CDC 2025 guidelines. A single 200 mg oral dose of doxycycline, taken within 72 hours after condomless sex, reduces the risk of bacterial STIs. Clinical trials have shown that Doxy‑PEP reduces syphilis and chlamydia infections by more than 70% and gonococcal infections by approximately 50%.

Telehealth Delivery and Integration

All components of the Syphilis Management Program are delivered through GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Secure video consultations for staging, treatment counseling, and follow‑up

E‑prescribing for oral doxycycline and partner therapy; coordination with external infusion centers for IM penicillin

Remote laboratory ordering for RPR/VDRL and confirmatory treponemal tests at patient‑selected local facilities

Automated repeat screening reminders for high‑risk populations, including pregnant individuals and sexually active MSM

Secure patient education library covering condom use, mutual monogamy, Doxy‑PEP instructions, and partner notification strategies

Seamless warm handoffs to infectious disease specialists, maternal‑fetal medicine, and local health departments for complex cases

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Syphilis Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, obstetrician, or local health department. The program accepts most major insurance plans, including coverage for syphilis screening mandated by the USPSTF Grade A recommendation.

Infectious disease physicians, obstetricians, primary care providers, and public health nurses interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660