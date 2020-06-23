Future Electronics to Feature Seoul Semiconductor LED Lighting in Free Webinar

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering a free webinar on Seoul Semiconductor’s influence on the LED Lighting industry.

Webinar details

How Seoul Semi is Prepared for the New Normal of LED Lighting

In light of the still-spreading pandemic, lighting manufacturers have had to find other ways to be creative and continue innovating. In this free webinar, Future Electronics will be focusing on Seoul Semiconductor, a leading global LED manufacturer with more than 12,000 patents in an extensive range of lighting products in automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting and backlighting applications.

Topics covered will include:

. A full discovery of Seoul Semiconductor mid and high-power LEDs.

. Faster and more competitive ways to market.

Date & Time: Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. (EDT)

Registration deadline: June 24th, 2020

Register for the webinar

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets.As the fourth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visitwww.FutureElectronics.com.

