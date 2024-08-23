Lucintel Forecasts Balsa Core Material Market to Reach $541.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the balsa core material market is projected to reach an estimated $541.0 million by 2030 from $375.4 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing use in production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 98 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in balsa core material market as end use industry (marine, wind energy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy will remain the largest end use by value and also witness the highest growth due to increase in the diameter of rotors is driving the demand for balsa core materials in this industry.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market for balsa core due to rising demand from electronics and defense industries and due to the anticipated growth in the end uses and increasing focus on high performance balsa core. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

DIAB, Gurit, 3A Composites, Armacell and SABIC are the major supplier in the balsa core material market.

