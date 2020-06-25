Ostomy Products Market Share Values, Revenues Analysis, and Growth Trends, 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jun-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Global ostomy products market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the growing number of chronic disorders like cancer of large & small intestine and inflammatory bowel diseases, increasing occurrence of cancer in developing as well as developed countries, growing geriatric population, and technological enhancements.

Also, a rising number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the importance and use of ostomy products and favorable reimbursement policy are the factors that are estimated to boost ostomy products market in the years to come. However, presence of substitutes and lack of knowledge may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The market is segmented based on system type, surgery type, end-user, and region.

Two-piece bag, one-piece bag, skin barrier, and other system types are explored in ostomy products market. Urostomy, colostomy, ileostomy, and other surgery types are explored in the market. Colostomy sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. In addition, ileostomy sector is estimated to grow in the years to come.

Key Players:

• Coloplast

• ConvaTec

• Hollister

• B. Braun

• Salts Healthcare

• Marlen

• ALCARE

• Stimatix GI

• CliniMed

• Torbot

• Nu-Hope

• Flexicare

• Genairex

• Steadlive

• 3L



The ostomy product market is categorized based on end-users like home-care settings, healthcare settings, retail stores, and others. The healthcare settings sector accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The sector comprises ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals, and clinics.

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of the market and is estimated to lead overall market in the years to come. The reason behind overall market growth could be rise in number of colorectal cancers in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada, availability of advanced healthcare facilities, and presence of key manufacturers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of ostomy products in this region. The reason could be a high demand from end-users and high disposable income.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are major consumers of ostomy products in this region.

Market Segment:

Key regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

